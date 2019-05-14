The Staten Island Children's Museum Participates in Blue Star Program

The Staten Island Children's Museum will once again proudly participate in the Blue Star Museums program this year, offering free admission to active and reserve military personnel and their families from Armed Forces Day, Saturday,

May 18, until Labor Day, Monday, September 2.

Now in its tenth summer, Blue Star Museums is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums nationwide, including fine art, science, history, and children's museums, as well as zoos, aquariums, gardens, and more. Military can find the list of participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.



The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military-Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

Special Military Appreciation Programs at the Children's Museum

Over Memorial Day weekend, the Staten Island Children's Museum will be honoring the service of Asian Americans in the military to celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. During special art workshops, visitors will learn about the contributions of Maggie Gee and Hazel Ying Lee, the Asian American Members of the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP). The workshop will be open on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm.

New York State Assembly member Michael Cusick said, "The Blue Star Museums program is an excellent way to honor active duty members of the United States Military and their families. A day at the Staten Island Children's Museum makes for a fantastic family outing and I encourage active duty Staten Island residents to take advantage of this program."

"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to celebrate the tenth summer of collaborating with Blue Star Families, Department of Defense, and especially the more than 2,000 museums across our nation that make this program possible," said Mary Anne Carter, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. "Organizations such as the Staten Island Children's Museum are providing wonderful opportunities for military families to share a memorable experience together this summer."





