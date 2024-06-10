The Songs We Write Free, Live Original Music Event Comes to Recirculation in Washington Heights

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The next edition of "The Songs We Write", the free, original, live music event produced by Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights will be presented on Friday, June 14 at 7:00pm EST at Recirculation - located at 876 Riverside Drive (160th Street) - in Manhattan.

Hosted and co-produced by Tamora Wilson, the show will feature a mix of local songwriters, composers, and Song A Week members: Angela Sharp, Rory Scholl, Arthur Sherry, Yvonne Sotomayor, Kenn Rowell and more! Lineup subject to change.

Admission free, ($5 suggested donations), masks recommended. Recirculation can be reached by the M4 bus, "C" train to 163rd Street or the #1 train to 157th Street. For more information, contact: (347) 688-4456 or recirculation@wordupbooks.com.