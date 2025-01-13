The Second City New York Announces Return Of LIVE SKETCH COMEDY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As The Second City New York prepares to celebrate their first anniversary in Brooklyn, the comedy institution has announced the return of Live Sketch Comedy, beginning January 16, providing fans a unique opportunity to impact the next Mainstage revue.

Fans' feedback and engagement will have a significant impact on the upcoming show before it is finalized in early February, with some sketches moving to the final show version and some which will never be seen again. The show will star Ashley Blair, Ben Rameaka, Yazmin Ramos, Drew Reilly, Jordan Savusa and Jacklyn Uweh.

On the upcoming revue, Kevin Condardo, Managing Director at The Second City New York shares “We are so thrilled to be bringing our entire Second City New York Mainstage Company back for this new revue. This ensemble has been wowing New York audiences for over a year and we're ecstatic to get them back on stage in this new production. We can't wait to see everyone at the theater.”

This highly anticipated upcoming unnamed revue serves as the follow up to Ruthless Acts of Kindness at The Second City New York. Ruthless Acts of Kindness featured an immersive production of sketch and improv scenes diving into the absurdities of everyday life with a special nod to New York City's quirks and characters. From barbershop quartets and subway encounters to singing grandfather clocks, the show captures the humor and hustle of life in the city.

Tickets for the previews will be available for $19.59 to celebrate the 65th anniversary of The Second City Chicago, which was founded in 1959. For more information on tickets, visit: https://www.secondcity.com/shows/new-york/live-sketch-comedy-nyc.