The Rink At Rockefeller Center Opens Saturday, November 6

The Rink at Rockefeller Center, the most famous ice skating rink in the world, will open for the 2021/22 season on Saturday, November 6th.

Beginning Wednesday, October 14, 2021, skaters can purchase tickets in advance at www.skatingatrockcenter.com. The Rink will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. until midnight. Admission prices range from $20-$54 per person depending on the date and time of day. Skate rentals are available for $10. Skaters can also purchase a membership to have access to the rink and unlimited skating all season long.

Additionally, visitors have the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of skating from professional instructors at this iconic location. Private lessons are offered for an additional $60 and reserve 30-minutes focused on developing confidence and comfort on the ice. Alternatively, Skate School is an option for those looking to be a part of an engaging group environment. These group lessons are hosted on select Saturday mornings. To book a lesson, please contact us through the website form.

Private events have also made a return to The Rink this year. Classic and private proposal packages are available for those who want to create a memorable moment on the ice. The packages can also be altered to meet the needs of other events such as anniversaries, birthdays, or other special occasions. To arrange a special moment, email therink@rockefellercenter.com

For more information, visit www.skatingatrockefellercenter.com.