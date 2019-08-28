The Richmond County Orchestra Presents: Rhapsody in Red White and Blue

On Sunday September 15th at 3 pm the Richmond County Orchestra (RCO) presents: "Rhapsody in Red White and Blue" at the JCC, 1466 Manor Rd, Staten Island.

The concert, featuring a full orchestra conducted by Maestro Alan Aurelia, and always free to children and students features Pianist Olga Guervich playing Rhapsody in Blue by George Gershwin, Soprano Iris Karlin singing "Somewhere over the Rainbow" "Merce dilette amiche" by Giuseppe Verdi, "God bless America" (sing along) and Violinist Dan Auerbach in "Introduction and Tarantella" by Pablo Sarasate and "Ashokan Farwell." The orchestra will also perform "Hoe Down by Aaron Copland, "Rehab" by Amy Winehouse and John Philip Sousa's immortal "Stars and Stripes Forever"

For information: https://www.facebook.com/events/364879740870335/?ti=icl

Advance Tickets $15 https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4310696

$20 at Door Children and Students admitted for FREE

Next stop for the 21 year old Richmond County Orchestra is Carnegie Hall where they perform on November 3.

Sponsors include: The JCC, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, New York State Council on the Arts; Con Edison; Richmond County Borough President James Oddo and Northfield Bank.





