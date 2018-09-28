The Public's TWELFTH NIGHT Original Public Works Cast Recording to Be Released

Concord Music's Craft Recordings and The Public Theater announce the release of the original Public Works cast recording of the critically acclaimed 2018 Free Shakespeare in the Park production of TWELFTH NIGHT. The album will be available for pre-order on Friday, September 28, and the album will be released digitally and on CD onFriday, October 19, 2018. Those who pre-order the album digitally will instantly receive the first track, "Play On." Shaina Taub and Dean Sharenow produced the album, with Sean Patrick Flahaven as executive producer. For more information visit smarturl.it/twelfthnight.

Other recent Concord Music cast recordings include Carousel, The Ballad of Little Jo, and the Grammy-nominated Come From Away. Live stage licensing rights and music publishing for TWELFTH NIGHT are also administered by Concord Music.

"This euphoric musicalization of Shakespeare's brilliant comedy is a miracle on many levels. The music is infectious, joyful, and deep; the condensing of the multiple plot strands of the play into a 90-minute musical is astonishingly successful; the emotional power of the storytelling is fully unleashed with a lightness of touch that delights and amazes. All of these achievements will be audible as soon as you play this album," wrote Eustis in the album's liner note.

Conceived by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub, with music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and directed by Oskar Eustis and Kwame Kwei-Armah, TWELFTH NIGHT officially opened onTuesday, July 31 and ran through Sunday, August 19 at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park.

The complete Equity cast of TWELFTH NIGHT featured Kim Blanck (Female Understudy), Ato Blankson-Wood (Orsino), Lori Brown-Niang (Maria), Troy Anthony (Sebastian), Nanya-Akuki Goodrich (Olivia), JW Guido (Featured Illyrian), Daniel Hall (Sir Andrew Aguecheek), Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley (Sir Toby Belch) Javier Ignacio (Male Understudy), Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (Viola), Jonathan Jordan (Antonio), Andrew Kober(Malvolio), Patrick J. O'Hare (Fabian), and Shaina Taub (Feste). The Equity company was joined by two rotating ensembles of community members from all five boroughs who performed together on the Delacorte stage.

The enchanting comedy follows Viola, a young heroine who washes up on the shores of Illyria, disguises herself as a man, is sent to court a countess, and falls in love with a Duke. Featuring music and lyrics by critically-acclaimed songwriter Shaina Taub, this very special TWELFTH NIGHT is a unique partnership between two Public Theater programs that exemplify The Public's commitment to radical inclusion: Public Works and Free Shakespeare in the Park. Oskar Eustis, The Public's Artistic Director, and Kwame Kwei-Armah,Artistic Director of London's Young Vic, helmed this unforgettable musical about love in all its many disguises.

TWELFTH NIGHT featured scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Andrea Hood, lighting design by John Torres, sound design by Jessica Paz, hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan, fight direction by Lisa Kopitsky, orchestrations by Mike Brun, and music direction by Shaina Taub.

