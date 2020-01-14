The Producers Guild Of America Announces Winners In Sports And Children's Categories

The Producers Guild of America hosted its annual East Coast Celebration of the 2020 PGA nominees last night at Ascent Lounge in New York City.

This year, the Guild announced the winners of two categories from the 2020 Producers Guild Awards nominees. The producing team for What's My Name|Muhammad Ali was presented with the award for Outstanding Sports Program. Additionally, the producing team for Sesame Street (Season 49) was presented with the award for Outstanding Children's Program.

Producer Mari Jo Winkler was presented with the Charles FitzSimons Award for her leadership and continuous commitment to the Guild, including her efforts to furthering green initiatives. The Charles FitzSimons Award is the Guild's highest service honor, which recognizes outstanding dedication and enduring contributions to the Producers Guild of America.

In attendance were producing team members from nominated productions and PGA guests including: Kim Wright (Sesame Street), Peter Saraf (PGA East Board Emeritus / FitzSimons Award Presenter; Big Beach), Todd E. James (Sesame Street), Dara Schnapper (Succession), Bentley Weiner (HBO Sports), Bill Owens (60 Minutes), Ryan Harrington (The Cave), Daniel Goldfarb (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Amy Kaufman (When They See Us), Joceyln Conn (Daily Show with Trevor Noah), Jennifer Flanz (Daily Show with Trevor Noah), Jill Katz (Daily Show with Trevor Noah), Ramin Hedayati (Daily Show with Trevor Noah), Laura Griffin (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver), Kate Mullaney (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver), Matt Passet (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver), Chris Licht (Late Show with Stephen Colbert), Jordana Hochman (Queer Eye), Nancy Abraham (Leaving Neverland), Kay Rothman (PGA East Board Chair), Jamie Schutz (President, Stick Figures Studio), Lisa Hsia (SVP Bravo Digital Media).

The winner of the Innovation Award and the winner in the Short-Form category will be announced at the PGA nominees event on January 16 at the Hollywood Museum in Los Angeles. The remainder of the 2020 Producers Guild Awards winners will be announced at the annual award show on Saturday, January 18 at the Hollywood Palladium.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You