The Paley Center For Media Celebrates Ten Years Of WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN

The Paley Center for Media celebrated ten years of the late night phenomenon Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen with the show's host Andy Cohen and executive producer Deirdre Connolly at another sold-out PaleyLive program. Along with moderator Bevy Smith, the pair discussed the early days of the show, memorable guests, and at the end of the evening did shots from the famous "Shotski."

"The Paley Center was thrilled to celebrate Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen's milestone anniversary with its dynamic host and executive producer," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "The evening was another stellar example of the Paley Center's continued commitment to presenting programming that is both educational and entertaining."

Highlights from the evening included:

· Andy on what made the show so special: "The guest combos were really unique, but also I think the authenticity of the show; the fact that we were drinking; the fact that it really looked unscripted and is unscripted, and anything could happen."

· Deirdre on the early days of the show: "We were four people behind the scenes. It was a very small staff. It was inexpensive...I think it allowed us to grow and find our footing. And by the end of that (first) summer I think we did feel like there was something here-people were talking about it."

· Andy on the transition from producer to star: "When we got picked up for five nights a week, I still stayed on at Bravo for a year as Head of Development. I still keep an executive role on the Housewives because it was just too important to me to remain on that show. I love that job as one of my jobs that I have. I love that I still do that job."

· Andy on why everybody is welcome: "I think that we're a place where both in front of and behind-the-scenes, we let our freak flag fly, and we lean into that."

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The program consistently makes headlines with bold interviews viewers don't see anywhere else. The Bravo Clubhouse has become a nightly destination for some of the biggest names in pop culture, who stop by for a signature cocktail and stay for the candid conversation. Whether "Pleading the Fifth" or "Opening The Vault," countless memorable moments have been revealed as host Andy Cohen continues to go there-challenging both celebrities and Bravolebrities on the only truly live show in late-night television.

PaleyLive programs offer television fans the rare opportunity to engage with the casts and creative teams of their favorite programs in intimate settings at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills. All PaleyLive programs are selected by the Paley Center to not only expand society's understanding of the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, but also for their ability to educate and entertain the public.

To learn more about PaleyLive programs please visit paleycenter.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You