The Orchestra Now Presents STRAVINSKY, PICASSO & CUBISM At Met Museum

The Orchestra Now presents the second program of the 2021-22 season in its popular Sight & Sound series at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sunday, February 20.

The afternoon features Stravinsky's Concerto for Piano and Wind Instruments with pianist, recording artist, conductor, and new-music champion Blair McMillen, dubbed "one of the piano's brilliant stars" by The New York Times. The presentation will draw connections between the corresponding development of new forms in different genres of the arts through the works of Stravinsky and Picasso.

In Sight & Sound concerts, conductor and music historian Leon Botstein explores the parallels between orchestral music and the visual arts. On-screen artworks are staged in a lively discussion alongside musical excerpts performed by the Orchestra, followed by a full performance and audience Q&A.

The final program of the Sight & Sound series this season takes place on April 10, featuring the music of Dvořák and MacDowell alongside Eugène Delacroix's painting The Natchez. Stravinsky, Picasso & Cubism Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2 PM Leon Botstein, conductor Blair McMillen, piano Stravinsky: Concerto for Piano and Wind Instruments and Picasso's Man with a Guitar

Upon settling in Paris in the 1920s, Igor Stravinsky formed close friendships with artists like Pablo Picasso, a founder of Cubism, which sought to deconstruct the familiar and reassemble reality through a disciplined, formal approach. The movement inspired Stravinsky to develop a new approach to the construction of musical forms. He loved to perform his Concerto for Piano and Wind Instruments, one of his earliest "neo-classic" masterpieces. Tickets priced at $30-$50, include same-day museum admission and may be purchased online here, by calling The Met at 212.570.3949, or at any desk in The Great Hall at The Met Fifth Avenue. Ticket holders will need to comply with the venue's health and safety requirements, which can be found here.