The Newest TikTok Dance Trend? The Rich Man's Frug

Check out a roundup of #fosse videos from TikTok, as content creators on the app share their takes on The Rich Man's Frug from Sweet Charity!

Apr. 23, 2021  

TikTok has seen the rise of dance trends from the Renegade to choreography set to hit songs like Say So by Doja Cat. And we know now from Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical and the Bridgerton musical that the theater community is strong on the app.

So, what's the latest dance trend on TikTok? #fosse, otherwise known as The Rich Man's Frug from Sweet Charity.

French TikTok dancer/creator Pierre-Émile LV seems to have started the trend, after receiving 500K views on his original video and responding to the comment that he should 'make this the next TikTok dance.'

The iconic Rich Man's Frug choreography continued to spread throughout the app, as more dancers, including self-proclaimed ex-dancer/dad dancer Mark Stephen, joined in! His duet of Pierre-Émile's video has over 1 million views.

The Rich Man's Frug, the dance number from Sweet Charity, was legendary choreographer Bob Fosse's take on the style of a Frug, putting together three moves--"The Aloof", "The Heavyweight" and "The Big Finish"-- to create that archetypal Fosse performance.

Check out a roundup of #fosse videos below!

@love_by_pierreemile

Répondre à @snowbird555 OUI ! ? Let's make this a new trend! ?? Faites la et identifiez moi ? #bobfosse #fosse #sweetcharity #60s

♬ original sound - Finian Hackett
@colleen

i'm so sorry fosse. we tried. @korydesoto

♬ original sound - Finian Hackett
@jilledythe

I honestly don't know what our neighbors must think of us ???#fosse #fossetok #couplegoals ? @chivassan_

♬ original sound - Finian Hackett

