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The New York Virtuoso Singers to Perform THE GREATEST CHORAL SETS OF THE 20TH CENTURY

The concert will take place on Saturday, October 10 at 2:00 PM.

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The New York Virtuoso Singers to Perform THE GREATEST CHORAL SETS OF THE 20TH CENTURY

The New York Virtuoso Singers will be in concert on Saturday, October 10 at 2:00 PM, performing The Greatest Choral Sets of the 20th Century at Church of St. Luke in the Fields.

This will be a program of timeless choral masterworks, including Reincarnations by Samuel Barber. William Schuman's Carols of Death, Francis Poulenc's Four Christmas Motets, Britten's Five Flower Songs, Debussy's Trois Chansons and Ravel's Trois Chansons.

General admission tickets for the October 10 concert are $25 at the door, and $20 online. Students 25 years and younger: $10 at the door.

New York Virtuoso Singers concerts are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx .

Click Here to Get Tickets


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