The New York Philharmonic Announces FUN AT THE PHIL:Â SLEEPOVER AT THE MUSEUM

The New York Philharmonic announces Fun at the Phil: Sleepover at the Museum, its first-ever family benefit for children, March 7, 2020. The event will honor Board Member Karen LeFrak for her dedication to the Philharmonic; proceeds will go toward Philharmonic education programs. The concert will feature a new multimedia orchestral work by Karen LeFrak based on her children's book, Sleepover at the Museum, with illustrations by David Bucs, as well as Saint-Saëns's The Carnival of the Animals.

Released in January 2019, Karen LeFrak's Sleepover at the Museum tells the story of a young boy celebrating his birthday with friends at a natural history museum. The New York Philharmonic performed Karen LeFrak's A Bite of the Apple on Young People's Concerts in 2015, both in New York and Shanghai, and her String Serenade in 2014 in Shanghai.

The Fun at the Phil Co-Chairs to date are Dr. Kathryn Beal, Serena Boardman, Sarah Jane Gibbons, Beth Kojima, Caroline LeFrak, Katherine LeFrak, Margo M. Nederlander, Stephanie A. Sirota, and Samantha Topping Gellert. For information about the fundraiser - which includes the concert followed by a festive lunch with costumed characters on the Grand Promenade - please call Hillary Beson in the Special Events Office at (212) 875-5760 or email besonh@nyphil.org.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on July 30; tickets will go on sale to 2019-20 New York Philharmonic subscribers and donors (at the $100 level and above) on July 23. Tickets may be purchased online at nyphil.org or by calling (212) 875-5656, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets may also be purchased at the David Geffen Hall Box Office. The Box Office opens at 10:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and at noon on Sunday. On performance evenings, the Box Office closes one-half hour after performance time; other evenings it closes at 6:00 p.m.





