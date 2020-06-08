The New Deal Creative Arts Center Presents THE LARAMIE PROJECT
In collaboration with Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center, The New Deal Creative Arts Center presents its 2nd Annual Pride Production as a live reading of The Laramie Project: An Online Benefit Performance to take place on Friday, June 19th at 7pm.
Donation tickets are available through newdeal-laramieproject.eventbrite.com.
This one night only event will benefit both Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center and The New Deal Creative Arts Center. A link to view the performance will be emailed to all ticket holders the day of the performance.The Laramie Project is a 2000 play by Moisés Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theater Project compiled of interviews and recounts about the reaction to the 1998 murder of gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard in Laramie, Wyoming.
The Laramie Project is under the direction of Michael Frohnhoefer and features Tamara Cacchione, Jasmine Canziani, Austin Carrothers, Kit Colbourn, Val Coniglio, Dylan Parkin, Lauren Silverman, Pat Spaulding and Louisa Vilardi. This livestream performance is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Services, Inc.
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Randy Rainbow is at it again with another hilarious song parody. This time, he parodied 'The Jitterbug' from The Wizard of Oz. The new video, called '... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Updates that Nick Cordero Has Started Stem Cell Treatment
Amanda Kloots reached out on Instagram yesterday asking for help regarding the health of her husband, Nick Cordero.... (read more)
Model Plastic Martyr Speaks Out About Transphobic Comments From Lea Michele
Model Plastic Martyr, who is transgender, says Glee star Lea Michele made transphobic comments toward her at the 2010 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, acco... (read more)
Petition to Make the Apollo Theater a Broadway House Surpasses 5,000 Signatures
A petition has been created to make the Apollo Theater a Broadway house.... (read more)
UPDATE: Binder Casting Joins Troika Entertainment in Clarifying New TOOTSIE Tour Casting Breakdown
Troika has issued a statement to clarify a casting notice which called for submissions from only people of color for the upcoming national tour of TOO... (read more)
Lincoln Center's CAROUSEL Stream Starring Kelli O'Hara, Jessie Mueller and More Has Been Postponed
Lincoln Center has announced via their website that their presentation of Carousel starring Kelli O'Hara, Jessie Mueller and more has been postponed. ... (read more)