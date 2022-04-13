The National Collegiate Performing Presents The NCPA 31 for 31 

As part of its Women's History Month celebration of 31 days featuring 31 of the most empoweringly dynamic professional women who got their start in college performing arts, the National Collegiate Performing Arts (NCPA)TM announced Giulia Marolda as one of its select 7 current college students.

Originally from Princeton Station, NJ, Marolda will graduate this year with a BFA in Drama. She got her NYU start Freshman year with the N'Harmonics, as they blew through 25 top college a cappella groups in regionals, semifinals and finals. As ICCA National Champions, they ultimately competed against the top Amateur groups at Carnegie Hall.

Marolda's empowering presence in the lead role as Elle in Legally Blonde at NYU was praised by The Washington Square News' reviewer who wrote, "Marolda brought to life the Elle Woods I have always been inspired by." Currently, she is completing the prestigious LINK Program, a nomination only program for the most gifted college artists and preparing for another feat: taking on Legally Blonde again but this time in the role of Brooke.

Among the NCPA's 31 inspiring figures are Elizabeth Banks (Upenn, Theater), Anne Hathaway (Vasser, A cappella), Julia-Louis Dreyfus (Northwestern, Theater), Kamala Harris (Howard, Step), Lady Gaga (NYU, Music, Theater), Leslie Jones (Chapman, DJ, Comedy), Lucy Liu (NYU/Virginia, Theater Arts), Kate McKinnon, (Columbia, Improv), Meryl Streep (Vasser, Theater, A cappella) and Oprah Winfrey (Tennessee State, Performing Arts).

In 1906, during a similarly tumultuous U.S. period, President Theodore Roosevelt convened 13 University presidents to create structure in a chaotic college sports landscape, seeding the future NCAA which oversees 480,000 athletes in 19 men and 21 women sports. By contrast, two million college student performers in 25+ performing genres, remain a remarkably fragmented institutional and student universe. The NCPA was established to elevate and empower student performers with the same opportunities for National Championships, and glory provided college athletes.