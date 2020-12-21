Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
The National Arts Club Presents A Conversation With Actress and Writer Renée Taylor
Tune in on Monday, January 25 at 5:00 PM (ET).
Join The National Arts Club on Monday, January 25 at 5:00 PM (ET) for an online conversation with actress and writer Renée Taylor about her captivating life as an actress and writer for stage, film, and television.
Bronx-born Taylor and her late husband Joseph Bologna wrote 22 plays, 4 films, and 9 television series. The couple received an Academy Award nomination for the adaptation of their Broadway hit Lovers and Other Strangers. Most Americans will recognize her as the Mother on the Emmy award-winning television series The Nanny. She spent the last year touring the country in her acclaimed autobiographical theater comedy My Life on a Diet.
Taylor will be interviewed by author and film historian Foster Hirsch.
