The Museum of Arts and Design to Host Workshop With Jocelyn Hsin-Ju Yang

The Museum of Arts and Design will host live artist-led tutorial on experimenting with craft and design processes using materials found at home. During this fun and informal workshop, artist and MAD artist educator Jocelyn Hsin-Ju Yang will demonstrate how to make paper cutouts for Lunar New Year. The artist and MAD organizers would be happy to speak with you.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Jocelyn Hsin-Ju Yang is a Brooklyn-based educator and ceramist. She is an advocate for equity and justice and is dedicated to making art accessible to all. She encourages individual and collective learning to broaden the understanding of oneself and the world in her teaching practice. She received her MA in museum education and art history from the City College of New York, CUNY. She now works as a museum educator at the Museum of Arts and Design, the Rubin Museum of Art, and the Brooklyn Museum.

For more information:

https://madmuseum.org/events/digital-drop-lunar-new-year