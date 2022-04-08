The Muny Announces Jane and Michael Banks Casting for Production of MARY POPPINS Starring Jeanna de Waal, Corbin Bleu, and More!

The Muny announced today that Laila Fantroy and Gabe Cytron will star as Jane and Michael Banks in the high-flying production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, July 5-13, 2022. Fantroy is a rising eighth grader at Christ the King Catholic School and Cytron is a rising ninth grader at Parkway High School. Both actors are part of the Muny Kids program. Mary Poppins is directed by John Tartaglia, choreographed by Patrick O'Neill, with music direction by Brad Haak.

"I'm so excited for Gabe and Laila" said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "I'm confident they will be as wily, tricky and formidable as the Banks children ought to be. The new nanny has met her match!"

"It is a proud moment for me and The Muny as these two young talents from our Muny Kids troupe take their next step in their development in theatre performance," said Muny Director of Education Tali Allen. "Gabe, whose first role was in 2017 in The Muny's production of Disney's Newsies has grown up at this theatre, and this is Laila's first year with the troupe and in a Muny production. I can't wait to see them shine."

GABE CYTRON (Michael Banks) is excited to be back on the Muny stage. Previous Muny experience includes The Little Mermaid, Newsies (Les), Jerome Robbins' Broadway (Michael Darling) and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. Other theatre experience includes Shooting Star Productions, Spotlight Theatre, Variety Theatre St. Louis, Arch City Theater Troupe, MBU Theatre and CBC High School.

(Jane Banks) is excited to be making her Muny debut! Laila will be starting the eighth grade at Christ the King School this fall and she studies dance at Best Dance and Talent Center. Laila has participated in many community events in St. Louis such as the Annie Malone May Day Parade festivities, America's Birthday Parade (St. Louis), and she performed in the citywide COVID-19 memorial service, Requiem of Light.

Based on one of the most popular films ever, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins returns to The Muny with its irresistible story, unforgettable songs and breathtaking dance numbers! This Tony Award-winning stage adaptation shares the tale of the mysterious, magical nanny who arrives to give the Banks family some order - and maybe a bit of tough love. With winds in the east and mist coming in, your heart will soar for this enchanting show - and yes, Mary Poppins will fly over The Muny!

The Telsey Office is the official casting partner for The Muny. Full casting will be announced at a later date.

The Muny's 2022 Season includes Chicago (June 13-19), Lerner and Loewe's Camelot (June 22-28), Disney and Cameron Macintosh's Mary Poppins (July 5-13), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (July 16-22), Legally Blonde, The Musical (July 25-31), The Color Purple (August 3-9) and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (August 12-18).

Season tickets are currently on sale. Single tickets will be available beginning May 23. Muny gift cards for the 104th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.