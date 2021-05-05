The Moms of Broadway: Spotlight on Anna Leonowens

As Mother's Day approaches, we've got matriarchs on our mind. Some of Broadway's most iconic characters are moms- bold and brave, loving and nurturing- and we think they deserve an ovation. We're celebrating Broadway's most beloved maternal figures.



Today we're getting to know the mother figure to many, The King and I's Anna Leonowens.

Meet the Mom:

Outspoken and fiercely independent, Anna spreads her motherly love not only to her own child but the little royals of Siam- children of the titular king. It's not just his kids that she teaches, however. Anna uses her wit and tenacity to open his mind and enlighten him on ways to strengthen Siam's position in the modern world.

Most Motherly Musical Moments:

"Whenever I feel afraid

I hold my head erect

And whistle a happy tune

So no one will suspect

I'm afraid.

While shivering in my shoes

I strike a careless pose

And whistle a happy tune

And no one ever knows

I'm afraid.

Make believe you're brave

And the trick will take you far.

You may be as brave

As you make believe you are."

-I Whistle a Happy Tune

"Getting to know you

Getting to feel free and easy

When I am with you

Getting to know what to say

Haven't you noticed

Suddenly I'm bright and breezy?

Because of all the beautiful and new

Things I'm learning about you

Day by day" -Getting to Know You

If She Was a Flower...

Anna would be a peony- charismatic, bright, and a crowd-pleaser.

