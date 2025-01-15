The Miranda Family Fund Commissions EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ABORTION IN ONE HOUR OR LESS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Miranda Family Fund has commissioned EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ABORTION IN ONE HOUR OR LESS, a new play by The Wish Collective. The new play, written by The Wish Collective’s five playwrights – Justice Hehir, Dena Igusti, Phanésia Pharel, Nia Akilah Robinson, and Julia Specht – is now available for FREE to the public to download, perform, stage and adapt without any additional licensing thanks to this generous contribution and commitment to make important art accessible to all in partnership with, and through, The Wish Collective.



The Wish Collective is a grassroots initiative developing inventive pro-choice theater, protecting the reproductive rights of theater makers, and amplifying the voices of theater makers in total-abortion-ban states.



Set in an Oklahoma high school in December 2023, EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ABORTION IN ONE HOUR OR LESS tells the story of an educator ready to retire decides on her last day she is going to educate high school students about medicated abortions, crisis pregnancy centers, and how to be a caring companion to someone having an abortion. Acknowledging she's in a ban state, with consent from her students, she locks them inside their auditorium, and risks it all by providing links like this one...https://www.plancpills.org/. Click HERE to download the play.



“Reproductive freedom, access to reproductive healthcare and the freedom to access information about reproductive healthcare is a fundamental human right and needs to be protected,” said Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda, clinical psychologist, matriarch of Miranda Family Fund and board member of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, and Luis A. Miranda, Jr., patriarch of Miranda Family Fund and board chair of The Public Theater. “It is with tremendous pride that our family stands in support of the great work of The Wish Collective, and that this important play be available for all to read, perform, stage or adapt for free.”



“Justice Hehir brought us together five years ago because our access to bodily autonomy continues to be in conversation, there are rights which have been lost, and we are at risk for a future that feels more frightening than it does hopeful,” said Nia Akilah Robinson, 1/5th of The Wish Collective. “The Wish Collectives' theater and art attempts to be a landing place for reckoning with our rage about the loss of Roe V. Wade, an ever-evolving reflection of our present circumstances in this country , and a hope for the world to change. Dena, Julia, Phanésia, Justice, and I come from different places globally, our bodies show up in the world differently, but we've found a way to collaborate because of a common belief. Our bodies, our choice. This is the second play we've written with the full support of the Miranda Family Fund, and since 2020 our work has been performed across the country. Our first play, The Wish can be described as a rallying cry. We encourage those who read the first play to take it apart, edit it, use it at protests (parts of the play were performed inside and in front of the Texas State Capitol). Our second play is our offering for the generations that come after us, it's for educators, theaters, and students who want to learn about abortion.”



EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ABORTION IN ONE HOUR OR LESS is the second free-to-the-public play from The Wish Collective. The first, THE WISH: A MANUAL FOR A LAST-DITCH EFFORT TO SAVE ABORTION IN THE UNITED STATES THROUGH THEATER, was released in 2022 in the wake of SB8, a Texas law that allows individuals to sue other individuals in civil court for getting an abortion after 6 weeks. Since then, and since the fall of Roe v. Wade, the wish collective has aimed to continue to work at improving theater makers’ access to reproductive healthcare and amplifying the voices of theater makers in total ban states, hoping to forge connections among playwrights across the country.

