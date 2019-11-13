The Milano Green Jazz Scene Announces Lineup At Haswell Green's

The Milano Green Jazz Scene, featuring live jazz by Jason Prover & The Sneak Thievery Quartet (Sleep No More, Jazz Age Lawn Party), will take over the popular midtown venue Haswell Green's from 9pm-Midnight, every Monday night, starting November 18th, 2019.

Special Guest Broadway Stars will drop by each week to knock out a few songs with the band. Singers scheduled to appear include:

Monday, 11/18

Lauren Cipoletti (Harry Potter & The Cursed Child)

Ryan Knowles (The Lightning Thief)

Monday, 11/25

Gabrielle McClinton (Chicago)

Michael Mahany (Rock Of Ages)

Monday, 12/2

Kate Douglas (Sleep No More)

Rebecca Quinn Robertson (Sleep No More)

The Milano Green Jazz Scene is produced by P.J. Griffith (Rock Of Ages, Giant ) in association with ClockJack Productions and Milano Green. (www.MilanoGreenVodka.com) Milano Green is an eco-friendly, unfiltered Italian luxury vodka made from glacier water trickling down from the Italian Alps and wheat from the Piedmont District of Italy. Milano Green is gluten-free and produced with a significantly lower carbon footprint than other vodkas and is bottled in recycled glass. The company plants a tree for every bottle sold. Milano Green Vodka can be found behind the bar in NYC at Cipriani, Il Molino, Haswell Green's and New World Stages. The collaboration between Milano Green and Haswell Green's is projected to plant 5 acres of trees in New York State over the next year, which would absorb approximately 13 tons of C02 per year.

There is no cover for Milano Green's Jazz Scene and drink specials each Monday. ($10 Milano Green Vodka Martinis, Moscow Mules & Specialty Cocktails.)

Haswell Green's is located across from the August Wilson Theater at 240 W 52nd St. (between Broadway and 8th Ave.), New York, NY, 10019 (www.HaswellGreens.com)





