The Milano Green Jazz Scene Announces Lineup At Haswell Green's
The Milano Green Jazz Scene, featuring live jazz by Jason Prover & The Sneak Thievery Quartet (Sleep No More, Jazz Age Lawn Party), will take over the popular midtown venue Haswell Green's from 9pm-Midnight, every Monday night, starting November 18th, 2019.
Special Guest Broadway Stars will drop by each week to knock out a few songs with the band. Singers scheduled to appear include:
Monday, 11/18
Lauren Cipoletti (Harry Potter & The Cursed Child)
Ryan Knowles (The Lightning Thief)
Monday, 11/25
Gabrielle McClinton (Chicago)
Michael Mahany (Rock Of Ages)
Monday, 12/2
Kate Douglas (Sleep No More)
Rebecca Quinn Robertson (Sleep No More)
The Milano Green Jazz Scene is produced by P.J. Griffith (Rock Of Ages, Giant ) in association with ClockJack Productions and Milano Green. (www.MilanoGreenVodka.com) Milano Green is an eco-friendly, unfiltered Italian luxury vodka made from glacier water trickling down from the Italian Alps and wheat from the Piedmont District of Italy. Milano Green is gluten-free and produced with a significantly lower carbon footprint than other vodkas and is bottled in recycled glass. The company plants a tree for every bottle sold. Milano Green Vodka can be found behind the bar in NYC at Cipriani, Il Molino, Haswell Green's and New World Stages. The collaboration between Milano Green and Haswell Green's is projected to plant 5 acres of trees in New York State over the next year, which would absorb approximately 13 tons of C02 per year.
There is no cover for Milano Green's Jazz Scene and drink specials each Monday. ($10 Milano Green Vodka Martinis, Moscow Mules & Specialty Cocktails.)
Haswell Green's is located across from the August Wilson Theater at 240 W 52nd St. (between Broadway and 8th Ave.), New York, NY, 10019 (www.HaswellGreens.com)
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Hadestown, the Tony Award-winning Best New Musical has become the first musical of the 2018-2019 Broadway season to recoup its initial investment of $... (read more)
The Drama Book Shop, Now Co-Owned by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Reopen in March
It was announced today that The Drama Book Shop will reopen its doors in March 2020 at its new Times Square home at 266 West 39th Street (between 7th... (read more)
FROZEN Tour Will Feature a New Anna and Elsa Duet, 'I Can't Lose You'
The national tour of Frozen kicks off today, and it was just announced that it will be featuring a new song!... (read more)
TOOTSIE To Play Final Broadway Performance in January
It was announced today that the Tony-nominated musical TOOTSIE will play its final performance at at the Marquis Theatre on Sunday, January 5, 2020.... (read more)
Betsy Wolfe and Matt Bogart Will Star in Developmental Reading of Original New Musical INDIGO
Sing Out, Louise! Productions will hold a developmental reading of Indigo, an original new musical featuring music & lyrics by MAC Award winning compo... (read more)
Anthony Rapp Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Ken Ithiphol
Anthony Rapp has revealed that he is engaged! He made a post on Instagram, announcing that he has asked his boyfriend, Ken Ithiphol, to marry him, and... (read more)