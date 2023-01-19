The McKittrick Hotel to Host Special Valentine's Day Dinner in The Hideout at Gallow Green

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, announced a special Valentine's Day Dinner taking place in its seasonal rooftop bar and restaurant, The Hideout at Gallow Green, on Tuesday, February 14. Reservations for the most romantic night of the year include a three-course prix fixe prepared by the hotel's chef and live violin accompaniment.

The Hideout at Gallow Green is a cozy Alpine escape tucked in a wooded mountaintop on the roof of The McKittrick Hotel. Natural wood and pine elements bring the great outdoors inside, where blankets and plush sheepskin accents create a warm and welcoming respite from the cold. Intimate dining nooks and private yurts create the perfect setting to enjoy seasonal comfort food and drinks together.

On Valentine's Day, the hotel's Executive Chef Pascal Le Seac'h will prepare a three-course French-inspired menu of jumbo Prawns, Scottish Salmon with Béarnaise sauce, and classic Profiteroles, complemented by a choice of prosecco, wine, or beer.

During the meal, classically trained violinist Gillian Rivers will serenade lovers with her pop-influenced arrangements for strings.

Valentine's Day Dinner is $145 per person (plus tax and gratuity). Private yurts decorated especially for the occasion are available for an additional $100 per person.

Seatings are offered from 5PM. Guests must be at least 21 to consume alcohol.

Gallow Green has appeared on "best rooftop" lists in Condé Nast Traveler, Eater, Esquire, Grub Street, INSIDER, The Infatuation, and USA Today, as well as "most romantic" by Forbes, Glamour, GQ, Gotham, InsideHook, The Sunday Times UK, Time Out New York, and more.

The Hideout at Gallow Green is open Wednesdays - Mondays from 5PM for dinner and drinks through March. Visit www.mckittrickhotel.com/gallow-green for menus, reservations, or to customize a private gathering all season long.

For Valentine's Weekend dates, Sleep No More, Speakeasy Magick, and At The Illusionist's Table are all playing at the hotel. For tickets and information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.

ABOUT THE MCKITTRICK HOTEL

The McKittrick Hotel (@TheMcKittrick) is home of immersive theater spectacle Sleep No More (@sleepnomorenyc), dazzling Speakeasy Magick, and intimate live events in Manderley Bar and The Club Car. Guests are also welcome to the hotel's Alpine rooftop bar and restaurant, The Hideout at Gallow Green (@gallowgreen) - now playing At The Illusionist's Table.

The McKittrick Hotel provides a unique location for celebrations and private gatherings of all sizes. The legendary venue is also renowned for presenting one-of-a-kind live concerts, intimate music festivals, and spectacular soirées for Halloween and New Year's Eve.

Located in close proximity to Hudson Yards, Little Island, The High Line, West Chelsea art galleries, and The Meatpacking District, The McKittrick is a not-to-be-missed destination for locals and visitors alike.

For additional information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.