Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The McKittrick Hotel to Host Special Valentine's Day Dinner in The Hideout at Gallow Green

The McKittrick Hotel to Host Special Valentine's Day Dinner in The Hideout at Gallow Green

Reservations for the most romantic night of the year include a three-course prix fixe prepared by the hotel’s chef and live violin accompaniment.

Jan. 19, 2023  

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, announced a special Valentine's Day Dinner taking place in its seasonal rooftop bar and restaurant, The Hideout at Gallow Green, on Tuesday, February 14. Reservations for the most romantic night of the year include a three-course prix fixe prepared by the hotel's chef and live violin accompaniment.

The Hideout at Gallow Green is a cozy Alpine escape tucked in a wooded mountaintop on the roof of The McKittrick Hotel. Natural wood and pine elements bring the great outdoors inside, where blankets and plush sheepskin accents create a warm and welcoming respite from the cold. Intimate dining nooks and private yurts create the perfect setting to enjoy seasonal comfort food and drinks together.

On Valentine's Day, the hotel's Executive Chef Pascal Le Seac'h will prepare a three-course French-inspired menu of jumbo Prawns, Scottish Salmon with Béarnaise sauce, and classic Profiteroles, complemented by a choice of prosecco, wine, or beer.

During the meal, classically trained violinist Gillian Rivers will serenade lovers with her pop-influenced arrangements for strings.

Valentine's Day Dinner is $145 per person (plus tax and gratuity). Private yurts decorated especially for the occasion are available for an additional $100 per person.

Seatings are offered from 5PM. Guests must be at least 21 to consume alcohol.

Gallow Green has appeared on "best rooftop" lists in Condé Nast Traveler, Eater, Esquire, Grub Street, INSIDER, The Infatuation, and USA Today, as well as "most romantic" by Forbes, Glamour, GQ, Gotham, InsideHook, The Sunday Times UK, Time Out New York, and more.

The Hideout at Gallow Green is open Wednesdays - Mondays from 5PM for dinner and drinks through March. Visit www.mckittrickhotel.com/gallow-green for menus, reservations, or to customize a private gathering all season long.

For Valentine's Weekend dates, Sleep No More, Speakeasy Magick, and At The Illusionist's Table are all playing at the hotel. For tickets and information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.

ABOUT THE MCKITTRICK HOTEL

The McKittrick Hotel (@TheMcKittrick) is home of immersive theater spectacle Sleep No More (@sleepnomorenyc), dazzling Speakeasy Magick, and intimate live events in Manderley Bar and The Club Car. Guests are also welcome to the hotel's Alpine rooftop bar and restaurant, The Hideout at Gallow Green (@gallowgreen) - now playing At The Illusionist's Table.

The McKittrick Hotel provides a unique location for celebrations and private gatherings of all sizes. The legendary venue is also renowned for presenting one-of-a-kind live concerts, intimate music festivals, and spectacular soirées for Halloween and New Year's Eve.

Located in close proximity to Hudson Yards, Little Island, The High Line, West Chelsea art galleries, and The Meatpacking District, The McKittrick is a not-to-be-missed destination for locals and visitors alike.

For additional information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.




Related Stories
Robert Creighton to be Honored at BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! Photo
Robert Creighton to be Honored at BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF!
Broadway celebrities will perform their favorite show tunes at the 13th Annual Broadway Belts for PFF!, on Monday, March 6, at Sony Hall in New York City. See who will perform, how to purchase tickets and more.
Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Brandi Carlile Guest Star on JAM VAN Photo
Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Brandi Carlile Guest Star on JAM VAN
Watch the first two episodes of “Jam Van,” a road-tripping, original music series for preschool kids and families, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda and Brandi Carlile.
Photos: Meet the New Queens of SIX on Broadway Photo
Photos: Meet the New Queens of SIX on Broadway
Just last month, the new queens of Broadway's Six took their first bows at the Lena Horne Theatre. Now they are checking in with BroadwayWorld! Check out photos of Broadway's new leading ladies.
Celebrate Black History Month With New Titles on BroadwayHD Photo
Celebrate Black History Month With New Titles on BroadwayHD
This Black History Month, BroadwayHD is honoring Black voices with these incredible stories of music, laughter, and community.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Brandi Carlile Guest Star on New Episodes of JAM VAN Original Series for KidsVideo: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Brandi Carlile Guest Star on New Episodes of JAM VAN Original Series for Kids
January 19, 2023

Watch the first two episodes of “Jam Van,” a road-tripping, original music series for preschool kids and families, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda and Brandi Carlile.
LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL, PORGY & BESS and More to Stream on BroadwayHD for Black History MonthLADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL, PORGY & BESS and More to Stream on BroadwayHD for Black History Month
January 19, 2023

This Black History Month, BroadwayHD is honoring Black voices with these incredible stories of music, laughter, and community.
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Host ASL-Interpreted PerformancesLITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Host ASL-Interpreted Performances
January 19, 2023

Little Shop of Horrors will present American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performances on Thursday, January 19th at 7pm and Saturday, January 21st at 2pm. See how to purchase tickets!
Sheryl Lee Ralph to be Honored at Amas Musical Theatre 54th Annual Gala Benefit ConcertSheryl Lee Ralph to be Honored at Amas Musical Theatre 54th Annual Gala Benefit Concert
January 19, 2023

Amas Musical Theatre will celebrate its 54th Anniversary at its annual Gala Benefit Concert, presenting the 2023 “Rosie” Award to Honoree Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph. See how to purchase tickets!
Michael Andreaus, E. Clayton Cornelious & More Join AINT TOO PROUD National TourMichael Andreaus, E. Clayton Cornelious & More Join AINT TOO PROUD National Tour
January 19, 2023

The First National Tour of AINT TOO PROUD-THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is welcoming a new Otis Williams, Paul Williams, and additional cast. See how to purchase tickets!
share