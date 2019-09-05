The McKittrick Hotel Announces A HITCHCOCK HALLOWEEN PARTY Three Nights Of Costume Revelry

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More and New York's most epic bacchanalias, announces A Hitchcock Halloween Party - suspenseful soirées inspired by Hollywood's Golden Age and iconic filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock.

On Friday 10/25, Saturday 10/26, and Halloween, Thursday 10/31, The McKittrick Hotel will open its doors for three late-night dance parties with all the glitz and glamour of a Golden Age movie premiere.

A Hitchcock Halloween Party features dazzling, one-of-a-kind theatrics inspired by the mysterious world of the legendary hotel and Master of Suspense himself. The entire hotel will be transformed into a cinema-scape filled with surreal surprises and costumed revelry.

Show-stopping live performances, breath-taking scenic installations, surprise guests, and an epic dance party with open bar will abound from 10:15 PM to 4 AM (9:15 PM to 3 AM on Halloween).

Packages are available to attend Sleep No More or an elegant dinner banquet in The Club Car before the party begins. For the ultimate Halloween celebration, opt for all three.

Champagne Table and Maximilian's List upgrades are also offered to enhance the experience with expedited entry and exclusive access to Max's Boudoir for the evening. All guests must be at least 21 to enter.

The McKittrick Hotel is open seven days a week. Located in West Chelsea near The High Line, Hudson Yards, Hell's Kitchen and the Meatpacking District, the venue offers a plethora of entertainment options for tourists and locals alike. From the award-winning immersive spectacle Sleep No More and year-round rooftop hideaway Gallow Green, to The Club Car - home of Bartschland Follies and Speakeasy Magick - there are many reasons to visit.

