The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center Announces SEGAL TALKS Week 20

The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center has announced the new line-up of its new global series, SEGAL TALKS. Since the beginning in March the series featured close to 100 talks with 150 artists from 50 countries.

New York, US, and international theatre artists, curators, researchers, and academics will talk daily during the week for one hour with Segal Center's director, Frank Hentschker, about life and art in the Time of Corona and speak about challenges, sorrows, and hopes for the new Weltzustand- the State of the World. After a break in August the series will now also focus on Theatre, Performance and The Political, highlighting the Segal Center's 2022 New York International Festival of the Arts Project and the Center's Public Park Project.

The Segal Center is the only theatre institution in NYC and the US creating new, original, daily content for the global field of theater and performance. The series was conceived, created and curated by Frank Hentschker in March 2020.

SEGAL TALKS are free, open access, without ads will be live-streamed in English from Monday to Friday on HowlRound Theatre Commons [howlround.com] and on the Segal Center Facebook [facebook.com]. This program is presented in collaboration with HowlRound Theatre Commons, based at Emerson College. All SEGAL TALKS are archived on HowlRound [howlround.com], and on the Segal Center YouTube Channel [youtube.com].

The work of the Segal Center has been supported in the past by Susan and Jack Rudin(†), the Hearst Foundation and currently by, Marvin Carlson, Sidney E. Cohn Chair, The Graduate Center CUNY.

SEGAL TALKS WEEK 20 SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

12 noon EDT

Baraka Sele

Join us for a conversation about curating, producing and presenting theatre and performance in the Time of Corona

Baraka Sele has over 30 years' experience as an independent consultant and a performing arts curator / producer. She has held leadership positions as Assistant Vice President of Programming at New Jersey Performing Arts Center, as the first Artistic Director of Performing Arts at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco and Vice President of Performing Arts of The Houston International Festival. Throughout her career, Sele has traveled throughout Africa, Asia, Europe and North and South America to focus on collaborations and presentations with artists of diverse communities and cultures and to facilitate intercultural exchange. Her work or presentations have been featured in many publications, including American Theater, Inside Arts, The New York Times, and Washington Post. National and international awards include the Association of Performing Arts Professionals' William Dawson Award for Programmatic Excellence for "the quality, innovation, and vision of program design, audience building and community involvement." At Rutgers University-Newark, Sele served as a Fellow for the Institute of Ethnicity, Culture and the Modern Experience and taught a graduate course in Leadership and Diversity.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 01, 2020

12 noon EDT

Tania El Khoury & Gideon Lester

Join us for a conversation about curating, producing and presenting theatre and performance in the Time of Corona [howlround.com]

Tania El Khoury is a live artist creating installations and performances focused on audience interactivity and its politics. She is a Distinguished Artist in Residence of Theater and Performance and co-director of MA in Human Rights & The Arts at Bard College, New York. Her work has been presented in multiple languages across the world. She is a 2019 Soros Art Fellow and the recipient of the Bessies Award, the International Live Art Prize, the Total Theatre Innovation Award, and the Arches Brick Award. Tania holds a PhD in Performance Studies from Royal Holloway, University of London. She is co-founder of Dictaphone Group research and performance collective.

Gideon Lester is Artistic Director of the Fisher Center at Bard. A festival director, creative producer, and dramaturg, he has collaborated with and commissioned leading American and International Artists across disciplines, including Romeo Castellucci, Justin Vivian Bond, Brice Marden, Sarah Michelson, Nature Theater of Oklahoma, Claudia Rankine, Kaija Saariaho, and Anna Deavere Smith. Recent and current projects include Where No Wall Remains, an international festival on borders (co-curated with Tania El Khoury); Daniel Fish's Oklahoma! (Tony award); Pam Tanowitz's Four Quartets; Ronald K. Brown and Meshell Ndegeocello's Grace and Mercy; Ashley Tata's Mad Forest, and Peter Sellars' upcoming "This body is so impermanent..." He founded and directs Live Arts Bard, the Fisher Center's residency and commissioning program, and chairs the undergraduate Theater & Performance Program at Bard College. He was previously co-curator of the Crossing the Line Festival and Acting Artistic Director at The American Repertory Theatre.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 02, 2020

12:15pm EDT

David Bruin & Miranda Haymon

Join us for an update on the Segal Center's PRELUDE 2020 festival with the curators [howlround.com]

David Bruin is a dramaturg, producer, and scholar of theatre and performance, based in New York City. At the Martin E. Segal Theatre Center, he co-curated, along with Sanaz Ghajar, the 2019 Prelude Festival, titled Riotous Excursions. As a dramaturg, he has collaborated with Robert Woodruff, Liz Diamond, Lars Jan, and Asa Horvitz, and he has produced new work by Jeremy O. Harris, Erin Markey, and Jeff Augustin. He has worked as a theater consultant for Scott Rudin Productions, and currently works as a creative consultant and researcher for Jeff Augustin. He is the co-editor, along with Melanie Joseph, of A Moment on the Clock of the World (Haymarket Books, 2019), an anthology of new writing inspired by the Foundry Theatre. He has held editorial positions at Yale's Theater magazine, and his writing has appeared in Theater, The Brooklyn Rail, HowlRound, and TDF Stages. He is currently a DFA candidate in dramaturgy and dramatic criticism at Yale School of Drama, where his dissertation project analyzes the role of abjection on the contemporary American stage.

Miranda Haymon is a Princess Grace Award/Honoraria-winning director, writer and deviser of performance. Recent projects include Really, Really Gorgeous (The Tank), Everybody (Sarah Lawrence College), In the Penal Colony (Next Door @ NYTW, The Tank) and Mondo Tragic (National Black Theater). Miranda is a Resident Director at Roundabout Theatre Company and The Tank, a New Georges Affiliate Artist, an Experimental Bitch Presents Resident Artist, a Space on Ryder Farm Creative Resident, member of the Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab, and the Wingspace Mentorship Program. Miranda has held directing fellowships at New York Theatre Workshop, Manhattan Theatre Club, Roundabout Theatre Company and Arena Stage. BA Wesleyan University. Upcoming: Exception to the Rule (Roundabout Underground). [mirandahaymon.com]www.mirandahaymon.com [mirandahaymon.com]

