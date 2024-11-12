The La Paloma Prisoner Project Amplifies The Stories Of Incarcerated Women

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The La Paloma Prisoner Project is Raquel Almaƶán’s theatre initiative about the reclamation of identity by incarcerated and formerly incarcerated women, and sharing those stories through workshops, advocacy and community partnerships. Developed from her long standing work with incarcerated and impacted communities, the associated play, La Paloma Prisoner, directed by Estefanía Fadul, will have its Workshop Premiere at Chelsea Factory.

Performances run from Dec 10-15, 2024. Panel discussion with decarceration advocates will be held post show evening of Friday Dec. 13th, 2024 (Panel discussion).

La Paloma Prisoner Project, developed across four countries for over a decade, is a series of initiatives aimed at raising awareness and inciting action towards the end of global mass incarceration. The project includes programs designed to uplift the voices and narratives of current and formerly incarcerated women-identified folx of color through performances/ workshops in prisons, conversation circles, and panel discussions. This play was developed alongside community partnerships with organizations dedicated to serving people impacted by the criminal justice system.

La Paloma Prisoner is a multi-disciplinary play about the reclamation of identity by women in the Colombian prison system. Based on the true storiesof a group of incarcerated women selected as beauty queen contestants at the Buen Pastor prison in Bogotá, this new play interweaves the ritualistic journey of a “parade of prisoners” within Colombia’s social, political, and spiritual history. The play centers on an infamous woman nicknamed “La Paloma” who soars transcendentally beyond physical and societal barriers to avenge the raped women of Bogotá. Her actions revolutionize the women’s lives, Bogotá’s prison society, and the world beyond its walls.

La Paloma Prisoner (Colombia) is part of R. Almazan’s Latin is America play cycle, a series of full-length bi-lingual plays written in dedication to Latin American countries.

"This project is a participant in New Georges’ Supported Productions program, in which New Georges provides mentorship, rehearsal space, and an institutional platform to its affiliated artists who are producing their work independently." Additional theatrical collaborators include Chelsea Factory and New York Theatre Workshop.

"We are thrilled to have gathered a powerhouse team of actors, designers, and production crew to bring La Paloma Prisoner to life, many of whom have been part of the play’s development process over many years,” states Fadul. “The collective artistry of this group reflects on the incredible range of Latiné talent that exists in all areas of the theatre. We are so excited to tell this story with these voices behind it.”

LA PALOMA PRISONER stars Raquel Almazán (Chelsea Factory Resident artist, Law and Order: SVU) as Paloma, Ana Sophia Colón (Nylon- Repertorio Espanol) as Oro, Yadira Correa* (Truckers- INTAR, Old Globe) as Soliar, Bobby Plasencia* (American Jornalero- INTAR, La Ruta- Working Theatre) as Older man, Gladys Perez* (Ray Donovan) as Diana, Monica Steuer* (Fur- Next Door @NYTW) as Marilynn, Adriana Gaviria* (Person of Interest, Sol Project) as Mama/Warden, and Sol Miranda* (Unbreakable Kimmie Schmidt, Come Find Me) as Loba.

*Actors appear courtesy of Actors Equity Association

The production features live percussion composed and performed by Lisette Santiago, scenic and props design by Raul Abrego, lighting design by Carolina Ortiz, costume design by Haydee Zelideth, sound design by Daniela Hart & Uptown Works and fight and intimacy by Lauren Kiele DeLeon. The production manager is Aislinn Curry.

Sam Morreale is the Producer, with Samara Gaev as the Community Engagement Director. Key art is by Nathier Fernández. Social Media by Eva Pedriglieri. Publicity by Blake Zidella and Associates.