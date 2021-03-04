The Knights Orchestra Announces Leadership Change

The Board of The Knights has announced the election of Paul Sekhri to Board Chair and Graham Parker to Board Vice Chair, and the appointment of Bridget Mundy to Executive Director.

Paul Sekhri, President and Chief Executive Officer of eGenesis, has been a member of The Knights' Board of Directors since 2017 and is a passionate supporter of the arts. Of his appointment to Board Chair Mr. Sekhri said:

"With The Knights, you come to expect the unexpected. Each program is a communal experience of delight and discovery. I am thrilled for the opportunity to bring my skills and experience to the organization as they fulfill their mission to expand the boundaries of classical music and to engage diverse audiences in the joy of music-making."

Mr. Sekhri follows Mela Haklisch, who served as Board Chair from 2010 to 2020, during which time she guided the organization from living room chamber music readings to performances on the world stage. Ms. Haklisch will transition to Board Chair Emeritus.

Graham Parker, President of Decca Records, US at Universal Music Group, has been elected Board Vice Chair. Mr. Parker, a long-time Board Member of The Knights, has been lauded as a visionary for his innovative work in broadening the audience for classical music.

Additionally, Bridget Mundy, formerly the General Manager of The Knights, has been appointed Executive Director. Ms. Mundy brings a commitment to ensuring that the organization's musical excellence is reflected in its management.

In a joint statement about these appointments, Eric and Colin Jacobsen, Founders and Artistic Directors of The Knights, remarked: