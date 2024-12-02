The Joyce Welcomes Back Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Joyce Theater Foundation once more will welcome Ronald K. Brown and EVIDENCE, A Dance Company back to New York for the Brooklyn-based troupe's annual home season. Featuring two programs with three stunning works each, the company's always-anticipated engagement will play The Joyce Theater from January 14-19. Tickets, ranging in price from $12-$72 (including fees), can be purchased online, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Celebrating 40 years of expertly melding traditional African and Afro-Cuban dance with contemporary choreography, Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE returns to The Joyce for its annual home season. Over a pair of triple bill programs, the richly expressive dancers invoke themes of spirituality, community, and liberation, artfully brought together in a 25th anniversary performance of Brown's tour-de-force masterpiece, Grace. This touching work weaves the story of a Goddess' journey to Earth and a collective journey to the promised land. It will also feature a special guest appearance by award-winning singer-songrwiter, Gordon Chambers. Serving Nia, the thematic sequel to Grace, gets a landmark restaging in its EVIDENCEcompany premiere, in which it answers the call to serve a higher purpose than oneself through a rapturous blend of movement traditions from Senegal, Ivory Coast, and Guinea with modern dance forms.

Two more repertory works resurface to round out the pair of programs across six performances. Order My Steps, originally inspired by the idea of stumbling through life on one's path, ultimately turns to the instructions in 119th Psalms: “Make me go in the path of thy commandments for therein do I delight…with my whole heart.” Built as images of migration and the discovery of decadence, High Life examines the movement, stories, and music that describe the journey of the African American from the rural south to the north. Like many works in Brown's vast repertory, freedom, self-determination, tradition, and cultural values of the African diaspora are on full display.