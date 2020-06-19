The Joyce Presents the Online Premiere of Olivier Tarpaga's DECLASSIFIED MEMORY FRAGMENT

The Joyce Theater Foundation will present the online premiere of Declassified Memory Fragment, Olivier Tarpaga's searing dance theater work inspired by the political corruption and cultural realities in Africa. The streaming premiere will be available for one month following its launch on Thursday, July 2 at 7pm with an interactive live Q&A event during the performance hosted by the choreographer, Eva Yaa Asentewaa (Editorial Director and Senior Director of Artist Development & Curation at Gibney Dance), and Aaron Mattocks (Joyce Theater's Director of Programming) on The Joyce Theater's streaming platform, JoyceStream. While access to all of The Joyce's online resources is free, gifts of any size provide crucial support to The Joyce's current operations and will help to ensure the future of New York City's diverse dance landscape. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

JoyceStream features a selection of full-length performances available weekly from artists and companies from current and past Joyce seasons. The platform is part of The Joyce's Bring Dance Home collection of curated digital performances, interviews, podcasts, film, and classes aimed at bringing dance-loving audiences together from the comfort and safety of their own home.

Declassified Memory Fragment is an hour-long dance theater work with live music inspired by ideas and themes around memory, history, and images of political and cultural realities affecting the continent of Africa. Choreographer Olivier Tarpaga created the work as an open-letter on African society - its lifestyles, cultures, beauty, complexities, and politics. It was created in response to political situations in different African countries (specifically Kenya, Ivory Coast, and Zimbabwe), the unpredictable circulation of power, and the resulting tension, destabilization, and explosive climax that occurs, often without dismantling the illusion of democracy.

While presenting audiences the best of the international dance is The Joyce Theater's passionate mission, as the crisis continues to unfold, the safety and well-being of the community is its first priority. Please visit www.Joyce.org for the most up-to-date information on the status of our live performances.

