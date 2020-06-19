The Joyce Presents the Online Premiere of Olivier Tarpaga's DECLASSIFIED MEMORY FRAGMENT
The Joyce Theater Foundation will present the online premiere of Declassified Memory Fragment, Olivier Tarpaga's searing dance theater work inspired by the political corruption and cultural realities in Africa. The streaming premiere will be available for one month following its launch on Thursday, July 2 at 7pm with an interactive live Q&A event during the performance hosted by the choreographer, Eva Yaa Asentewaa (Editorial Director and Senior Director of Artist Development & Curation at Gibney Dance), and Aaron Mattocks (Joyce Theater's Director of Programming) on The Joyce Theater's streaming platform, JoyceStream. While access to all of The Joyce's online resources is free, gifts of any size provide crucial support to The Joyce's current operations and will help to ensure the future of New York City's diverse dance landscape. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.
JoyceStream features a selection of full-length performances available weekly from artists and companies from current and past Joyce seasons. The platform is part of The Joyce's Bring Dance Home collection of curated digital performances, interviews, podcasts, film, and classes aimed at bringing dance-loving audiences together from the comfort and safety of their own home.
Declassified Memory Fragment is an hour-long dance theater work with live music inspired by ideas and themes around memory, history, and images of political and cultural realities affecting the continent of Africa. Choreographer Olivier Tarpaga created the work as an open-letter on African society - its lifestyles, cultures, beauty, complexities, and politics. It was created in response to political situations in different African countries (specifically Kenya, Ivory Coast, and Zimbabwe), the unpredictable circulation of power, and the resulting tension, destabilization, and explosive climax that occurs, often without dismantling the illusion of democracy.
While presenting audiences the best of the international dance is The Joyce Theater's passionate mission, as the crisis continues to unfold, the safety and well-being of the community is its first priority. Please visit www.Joyce.org for the most up-to-date information on the status of our live performances.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is delighted to give you the exclusive first look at this new video of the West End Men singing 'Defying Gravity' from Wicked. Watch the... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Calls Out John Bolton for HAMILTON Rip-Off
John Bolton releases a book next week and the title is... familiar. The former National Security Advisor was called out on Twitter today by Lin-Manuel... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Updates on Nick Cordero's Recovery Process- 'He is Awake and He's in There'
As friends and family continue to wait for good news about Nick Cordero's recovery, his wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram... (read more)
Return of West End Productions of HAMILTON, LES MIS, PHANTOM, and MARY POPPINS Delayed Until 2021
Cameron Mackintosh, his producing partners and Delfont Mackintosh Theatres have made the decision to delay the return of their productions of Les Misé... (read more)
Barnes & Noble Closes Its Doors at Upper East Side Location
According to Patch.com, Barnes & Nobles Upper East Side has closed its doors at 150 East 86th St. in search of a smaller location in the neighborhood.... (read more)
Patti LuPone, Zachary Levi, Anika Noni Rose, Darren Criss and More Join SOUNDTRACK OF OUR LIVES Benefit
Members of the Film & TV Music community, made up of composers, songwriters, music editors, music supervisors, studio executives and more, are contrib... (read more)