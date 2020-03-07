The Housewives Of Secaucus Come to Broadway Comedy Club

Created and written by THREE-TIME Emmy Award winner Anthony Wilkinson, the infamous Housewives of Secaucus are making their Broadway Comedy Club debut March 11 spoofing your favorite shows you LOVE to hate.

This laugh-out-loud musical parody stars comedic powerhouses Keith Dougherty (Murder Mystery Manhattan), Jake Lemmenes (A Matter of Choice, Boylesque), Philip McLeod (Showgirls! The Musical), Brandon Patterson (Next to Normal, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest), and Sean Zia (Flea Theater, Locked Up B*tches). (Helene Galek Casting Director)

After sold-out performances Off-Broadway at The Triad Theater and downtown at The Duplex, the Housewives are ecstatic to bring their wine-tossing, wig snatching, faux fur flying antics to the Broadway Comedy Club stage.

Housewives is produced by Nancy Levine of Laugh Out Loud Productions and directed and choreographed by Wayne Theatre's Resident Director Hank Fitzgerald.

The queens will lip-sync for their life competing for 'Best Hat', 'Woman of the Year' and even Mayor of Secaucus Wednesday, March 11th at 8:30 at the Broadway Comedy Club in New York City (318 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019). You can purchase $20 tickets by clicking here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/housewives-of-secaucus-what-a-drag-tickets-95297219549





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You