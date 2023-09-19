The High Line Celebrates First-Ever WEST SIDE FEST

The inaugural celebration highlights the vibrant, cultural neighborhood on Manhattan's West Side.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 2 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024 Photo 3 WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 4 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

The High Line Celebrates First-Ever WEST SIDE FEST

The High Line Celebrates First-Ever WEST SIDE FEST

Celebrate the first-ever West Side Fest on Saturday, September 30 with a poetry reading on the High Line at 30th St. and 10th Ave. at 3:00PM Trees, Blood, and Circulatory Systems will bring together celebrated New York-based poets, whose writing practices touch on themes similar to those of Pamela Rosenkranz's High Line Plinth commission, Old Tree. These works will explore the human body, circulatory systems, trees, and the connection between humans and nature. Enjoy an afternoon of poetry that intersects art, nature, and the human spirit.

 

The poetry reading will occur in two 45-minute sessions, with a 15-minute intermission in between. In the first reading session, The Body and Its Connections (3pm), poets will explore the harmonious relationship between the human body and the natural environment, revealing the symbiotic bonds we share with other species and our surroundings. The second, Nature, Trees, and Their Spiritual History (4pm), will feature readings that touch on the symbolism, cultural significance, and the spiritual history of trees, a narrative deeply rooted in our shared human experience.

Featured poets include:
Marissa Davis
Megan Fernandes
Nancy Huang
Christopher Kondrich
Deborah Landau
Francisco Márquez
R. A. Villanueva
Sally Wen Mao

 

More information on the poets can be found here.

 

September 30, 2023
3 – 5 PM
The High Line
Plinth, 30th St & 10th Ave.
Manhattan
Free, RSVP encouraged

The High Line is both a nonprofit organization and a public park on the West Side of Manhattan. Through our work with communities on and off the High Line, we're devoted to reimagining the role public spaces have in creating connected, healthy neighborhoods and cities.

Built on a historic, elevated rail line, the High Line was always intended to be more than a park. You can walk through gardens, view art, experience a performance, savor delicious food, or connect with friends and neighbors-all while enjoying a unique perspective of New York City.



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: English-Language REBECCA Premieres at Charing Cross Theatre Photo
Review Roundup: English-Language REBECCA Premieres at Charing Cross Theatre

Richard Carson, Lauren Jones and Kara Lane head the cast for the much anticipated English language premiere of the critically acclaimed musical Rebecca. Check out what the critic are saying about the new musical.

2
Photo: Elliot Page and Peppermint Visit & JULIET Photo
Photo: Elliot Page and Peppermint Visit & JULIET

Check out a photo of Elliot Page and Peppermint visiting & Juliet on Broadway!

3
Lilli Cooper, Santino Fontana & Andrea Martin to Join TDF Fundraiser Photo
Lilli Cooper, Santino Fontana & Andrea Martin to Join TDF Fundraiser

TDF will host its first major in-person fundraiser since the pandemic on Wednesday, October 25 at 8 a.m. at City Winery. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Video: A WONDERFUL WORLD Cast Performs St. James Infirmary Photo
Video: A WONDERFUL WORLD Cast 'Performs St. James Infirmary'

Watch cast members of A Wonderful World St. James Infirmary in rehearsal!

More Hot Stories For You

Photo: Elliot Page and Peppermint Visit & JULIETPhoto: Elliot Page and Peppermint Visit & JULIET
Lilli Cooper, Santino Fontana & Andrea Martin to Perform at TDF Fall FundraiserLilli Cooper, Santino Fontana & Andrea Martin to Perform at TDF Fall Fundraiser
Video: A WONDERFUL WORLD Cast 'Performs St. James Infirmary'Video: A WONDERFUL WORLD Cast 'Performs St. James Infirmary'
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Reveals Sneak Peek PhotoSTRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Reveals Sneak Peek Photo

Videos

Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You