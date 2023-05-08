The Harmony Program to Present 15th Anniversary Gala at Sony Hall This Month

The Gala will feature collaborative performances by the program’s budding musicians, who will share the stage with world-class artists.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Photos: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees! Photo 1 Photos: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees!
SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations Photo 2 SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations
Video: Watch Phillipa Soo & the CAMELOT Cast Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on THE TODAY Photo 3 Video: Watch CAMELOT Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on TODAY
Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards Photo 4 Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards

Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards

 

The Harmony Program, a non-profit organization providing children from under-served communities with musical training, will present its 15th Anniversary Gala on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Sony Hall (235 W 46th Street New York, NY) beginning at 6:30pm ET.

The Harmony Program's milestone 15th Anniversary Gala will feature collaborative performances by the program's budding musicians, who will share the stage with world-class artists, including Arnaud Sussmann, violinist with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center; professional trumpeter Melissa Muñoz; and Ben Jackson Walker, star of the Broadway musical & Juliet.

Hosted by CBS News National Correspondent and Anchor Adriana Diaz, a New York City public school graduate herself, the evening will begin with a musical cocktail reception followed by a seated dinner, and live performances beginning at 7:30 pm ET.

The event will also celebrate the Harmony Program's 2023 Corporate Honoree Sophie Kelly, Senior Vice President, Diageo North America, for her focus on community impact and her dedication to advancing social causes, from environmental impact to women's equality.

"For the past 15 years, the Harmony Program has been dedicated to expanding access to musical training across New York City," said Harmony Program Founder Anne Fitzgibbon. "And tonight, we celebrate the impact of that effort on the students, families, and communities we have proudly served."

All funds raised at the gala will support the organization's efforts to bring music education into under-served communities across New York City. The 15th Anniversary Gala will showcase how far the program has come since its inception in 2008 and what lies ahead in the organization's next chapter.


About the Harmony Program:

The Harmony Program, established in 2008, is a non-profit organization that provides children from under-served communities with free instruments, community-based music instruction, ensemble training and access to a variety of cultural experiences, in an effort to promote healthy social development and academic achievement. The Harmony Program's unique model also addresses a shortage of well-trained music teachers by preparing professional musicians to teach at partnering public schools and community centers throughout New York City. This year, the Harmony Program will reach an estimated 1,000 students at sites in Manhattan, Brooklyn Queens, and the Bronx

 




BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More Photo
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More

The complete coast-to-coast tour route for the all-new production of The Wiz has been announced, in advance of its Broadway return in the Spring of 2024.

Video: Who Will Win the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama? Live at 3pm! Photo
Video: Who Will Win the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama? Live at 3pm!

The Pulitzer Prize Board will present the 2023 award winners for Prizes in Journalism, Books, Drama and Music. Who will win this year? Tune in right here at 3pm to watch the announcement live!

Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE Photo
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE

Previews are officially underway for the first new show of the 22023/24 season! Grey House officially opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) and they've been expecting you...

Video: Watch Juicy Belt Out Creep in FAT HAM Photo
Video: Watch Juicy Belt Out 'Creep' in FAT HAM

In this video from Fat Ham on Broadway, watch as Juicy, played by Marcel Spears, takes his turn at family cookout karaoke with his own rendition of Radiohead's 'Creep'.


More Hot Stories For You

Christiane Noll, Paolo Montalban & More Will Take Part in ATLANTIS ReadingChristiane Noll, Paolo Montalban & More Will Take Part in ATLANTIS Reading
Julie Benko, Andréa Burns, Carolee Carmello & More to Honor Rebecca Luker at Benefit ConcertJulie Benko, Andréa Burns, Carolee Carmello & More to Honor Rebecca Luker at Benefit Concert
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & MoreTHE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More
Video: Who Will Win the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama? Watch Live at 3pm!Video: Who Will Win the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama? Watch Live at 3pm!

Videos

Video: The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Video Video: The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More Video
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE Video
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE
Watch Juicy Belt Out 'Creep' in FAT HAM Video
Watch Juicy Belt Out 'Creep' in FAT HAM
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU