The Harmony Program to Present 15th Anniversary Gala at Sony Hall This Month

The Harmony Program, a non-profit organization providing children from under-served communities with musical training, will present its 15th Anniversary Gala on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Sony Hall (235 W 46th Street New York, NY) beginning at 6:30pm ET.

The Harmony Program's milestone 15th Anniversary Gala will feature collaborative performances by the program's budding musicians, who will share the stage with world-class artists, including Arnaud Sussmann, violinist with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center; professional trumpeter Melissa Muñoz; and Ben Jackson Walker, star of the Broadway musical & Juliet.

Hosted by CBS News National Correspondent and Anchor Adriana Diaz, a New York City public school graduate herself, the evening will begin with a musical cocktail reception followed by a seated dinner, and live performances beginning at 7:30 pm ET.

The event will also celebrate the Harmony Program's 2023 Corporate Honoree Sophie Kelly, Senior Vice President, Diageo North America, for her focus on community impact and her dedication to advancing social causes, from environmental impact to women's equality.

"For the past 15 years, the Harmony Program has been dedicated to expanding access to musical training across New York City," said Harmony Program Founder Anne Fitzgibbon. "And tonight, we celebrate the impact of that effort on the students, families, and communities we have proudly served."

All funds raised at the gala will support the organization's efforts to bring music education into under-served communities across New York City. The 15th Anniversary Gala will showcase how far the program has come since its inception in 2008 and what lies ahead in the organization's next chapter.



About the Harmony Program:

The Harmony Program, established in 2008, is a non-profit organization that provides children from under-served communities with free instruments, community-based music instruction, ensemble training and access to a variety of cultural experiences, in an effort to promote healthy social development and academic achievement. The Harmony Program's unique model also addresses a shortage of well-trained music teachers by preparing professional musicians to teach at partnering public schools and community centers throughout New York City. This year, the Harmony Program will reach an estimated 1,000 students at sites in Manhattan, Brooklyn Queens, and the Bronx