The 'Hamilcast' Kicks Off #LintoberFest with First of Four Interviews with Lin-Manuel Miranda

Mega-musical Hamilton has revolutionized the way Americans learn about American history since it opened on Broadway in August 2015, and has been "smashing every expectation" by grossing $100 million per year to sell-out crowds at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. And now you can hear the creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, like you've never heard him before on four new exclusive episodes of The Hamilcast -- Hamilton's unofficial podcast.

Never before has Miranda given four hours of such in-depth analysis and personal commentary on his works to any outlet, including and outside of Hamilton. Miranda will "blow us all away" with anecdotes that fans will love -- Miranda freestyles, sings Hamilton songs, talks Moana and In the Heights, references Harry Potter and The West Wing (a lot), gets emotional, has a midday custom cocktail inspired by Washington Heights, and much much more. "History has its eyes on" The Hamilcast with the unparalleled access to the mind of Lin-Manuel Miranda and you can get it every Monday throughout October -- or as we're calling it, #LintoberFest -- only on The Hamilcast.

The first three episodes of #LintoberFest will be straight-forward 45-minute podcast episodes. The fourth and final Miranda episode is called "Lin B-Sides" which will feature outtakes, non-sequiturs, and commentary from Gillian.

The Hamilcast has grown to an average of 48,000 downloads per month across 134 countries without any significant marketing or social media push since its inception in January 2016. It is a conversational, independently produced podcast recorded in creator Gillian Pensavalle's living room - and occasionally from the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Many listeners tune into her podcast because it's non-stop show references, through-the-roof enthusiasm, and completely and 100% unabashed love for the production. Having these cast members in a living room setting brings a level of intimacy and accessibility that is very hard to find with a show as gigantic as Hamilton.

ABOUT THE HAMILCAST PODCAST

The Hamilcast: A Hamilton Podcast was the first Hamilton podcast to hit the airwaves in January of 2016, which has since earned the title of "The Unofficial Hamilton Podcast" among cast members and has listeners in over 140 countries.

Guests include over two dozen people involved in Hamilton including cast members, crew, musicians, and the man who started it all: Lin-Manuel Miranda. How lucky we are to be alive right now indeed.

ABOUT Gillian Pensavalle

Gillian is the creator, executive producer, and host of The Hamilcast: A Hamilton Podcast. Gillian is also the co-creator and co-host of comedy podcast True Crime Obsessed, with podcast maven Patrick Hinds.

Teaming up with her husband Michael Paul Smith, Gillian is the co-creator, producer, and star of The Residuals, a successful comedy series based on the couple's the real-life auditioning for commercials in New York City.

With over ten years of experience in the entertainment industry, Gillian is a content creator through and through: she is an actor, voice-over artist, on-camera host, podcaster, editor, writer, SAG signatory producer, and showrunner.

Twitter: @GillianWithaG / @TheHamilcast

Instagram: @GillianWithaG / @TheHamilcast

