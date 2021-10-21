The Fortune Society's “Hope & Justice Gala” To Honor Michael R. Bloomberg

The Fortune Society will present entrepreneur, philanthropist and 108th mayor of New York City Michael R. Bloomberg with its Game Changer Award and honor two inspirational Fortune residents at its annual gala on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. The Fortune Society is one of the nation's leading nonprofit reentry service and advocacy organizations serving thousands of justice-involved individuals every year.

"We are proud to come together and recognize the contributions of the evening's honorees," said JoAnne Page, Fortune's President and CEO. "Each has charted a different path in life but all are committed to achieving social justice and humanity. This is an event to celebrate them and the positive change they have created in so many lives."

More than 300 business and civic leaders, philanthropists, criminal justice advocates, and other Fortune supporters are expected to attend the celebration at Gotham Hall in midtown Manhattan or via livestream; the event begins at 6:00 p.m. with a cocktail hour and 7:00 p.m. with a dinner and program. The event is expected to raise over $800,000 for Fortune's reentry services and advocacy efforts.

Michael R. Bloomberg has long been a dedicated partner and supporter of The Fortune Society. As three-term mayor of New York City, Bloomberg helped make possible the construction of Castle Gardens, a Fortune project that provides 114 supportive and affordable apartments for low-income New Yorkers and those with histories of homelessness and criminal justice involvement. As founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, he has remained deeply invested in the Fortune mission, including supporting the organization's education and employment services, creative arts program, fatherhood initiative and launching a career and workplace readiness program for Fortune Fellows at Bloomberg LP.

Fortune will present Founding Tenant Awards to two resident leaders for their tireless work to create community and support their neighbors at Fortune's Castle Gardens. Receiving the honors are Barbara Biscaino, who grows healthy fruits and vegetables on the building's rooftop for fellow tenants, and Carl Dukes, who manages Fortune's justice-involved correspondence program and the distribution of Fortune News, the bi-annual publication sent to prisons and jails across the country.

As a special treat Carl Dukes will perform an original song inspired by his journey from incarceration to home.

The gala celebrates a decade of success at Castle Gardens, Fortune's first permanent, supportive and affordable housing development in West Harlem. This unique venture provides housing to Fortune program participants and others with histories of criminal justice involvement, as well as to hardworking low-income individuals and families.

Together, Fortune and Castle Gardens' residents have built a safe, life-affirming community, sharing the stunning rooftop garden, computer lab and library. Castle Gardens is also a place where people can get help, like access to supportive reentry services, counseling, healthy meals, digital literacy training and more. Most of all, it is a place where people come home.

The Fortune Society thanks our incredible event sponsors, including Bloomberg Philanthropies for serving as our Presenting Sponsor.

Funds raised at The Hope & Justice Gala will support Fortune's advocacy efforts and comprehensive array of wraparound services including discharge planning, licensed outpatient substance use and mental health treatment, benefits enrollment and access, alternatives to incarceration, HIV/AIDS case management, health services, career development and job retention, education, family services, and emergency, supportive and permanent housing as well as lifetime access to aftercare.

Tickets start at $300. Click here for more information. https://fortunesociety.org/event-show/gala_2021/.