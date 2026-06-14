The Festival: What to Know About Broadway’s Weekend Event, How to Get Tickets, the Lineup and More

Have you been waiting all your life for the Coachella of Broadway? Well, this summer, The Festival — a three-day outdoor event in Kingston, New York — is about to make your dream come true.

Designed for the ultimate Broadway fan, The Festival will feature Broadway legends and fan-favorite artists for an entire weekend of performances, panels, musical theater raves and more.

“It’s like a musical theater summer camp experience with a big Coachella type music festival, plus panels, master classes and a nonstop, choose your own adventure, exciting three days,” The Festival co-founder David B. Schwartz told Forbes. “It will bring this incredible Broadway community together in an amazing way.”

BroadwayWorld breaks down everything you need to know before The Festival takes the stage later this summer.

What Is The Festival?

The Festival is a three-day outdoor event in Kingston, New York. It will feature three stages throughout the weekend, plus a fourth stage in the evenings.

The Broadway Direct Stage will host headlining performers from Audra McDonald to Kelli O’Hara and more. It will feature reserved seating for all Main Stage programming in addition to general admission seating. Overlooking the Hudson River is the New 42 Stage, and the Campfire Stage will feature nightly sing-along performances. Also at night, Hutton Hall will host cabaret-style performances.

Aside from performances and immersive fan experiences, The Festival will also bring Club Cumming to the Hudson with a piano bar, and fans can let loose at a Broadway-themed rave. There will also be theatrical costume contests and more.

The event promises various outdoor experiences, including lectures, panels and masterclasses, with more programming to be announced.

When and Where Is The Festival Being Held?

The Festival will be held over a weekend in August, from Friday, August 14 through Sunday, August 16, 2026. The three-day outdoor event will take place at Hutton Brickyards in Kingston, New York.

Who Is Performing at The Festival?

Directed by Jerry Mitchell and D.B. Bonds, with choreography by Mitchell and Jon Rua, The Festival features an exciting lineup of Broadway artists and performers. Music supervision is by Dan Lipton, with music direction by Will Van Dyke.

See who is performing on which day below.

Friday, August 14:

Saturday, August 15:

Sunday, August 16:

What Is the Lineup at The Festival?

Concerts, sing-alongs and more are happening each day at The Festival. See the lineup below.

Friday, August 14:

Doors open at 2 p.m. with programming from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Broadway Rave: A Broadway dance party celebrating the best in showtunes in musical theater.

The Festival Sings Disney: Mandy Gonzalez, Adrienne Warren, Alex Newell and more sing their favorite Disney songs.

Broadway Inspirations: Adrienne Warren, Mitch Wood, Alex Newell, Mandy Gonzalez and more perform songs that helped them get their start, dream roles and musical theater classics.

Cabaret with Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada

The Big Show: A Weekend in the Country: Adrienne Warren, Alex Newell, Mandy Gonzalez, Christopher Jackson and more

Don’t Quit Your Night Job: A Broadway comedy improv variety show featuring sketches, games and Musical Madlibs with Steve Rosen, David Rossmer, Sarah Saltzberg, Dan Lipton on the keys and more.

Campfire Singalong: Hosted by Betty Who, featuring Adrienne Warren, Christopher Jackson, Mandy Gonzalez and more.

Saturday, August 15:

Doors open at 11 a.m. with programming from noon to 11 p.m.

Seth Rudetsky and Friends

'80s Jukebox: Kelli O’Hara, Jenn Colella, Betty Who, Norbert Leo Butz, Amber Ardolino and more sing their favorite ‘80s songs.

TikTok, Ya Don’t Stop: Amber Ardolino, JJ Niemann, Tommy Bracco, Cara Rose DiPietro, Tyler Joseph Ellis, Matt Rodin and Mitch Wood perform their greatest hits.

Previews of New Musicals: Snippets of various Broadway-bound new musicals, giving festivalgoers an exclusive first look.

Jason Robert Brown and Friends: Various artists sing through his catalogue.

30th Anniversary RENT Reunion

The Big Show: Saturday Night: Kelli O’Hara, Norbert Leo Butz, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jenn Colella, Betty Who and more.

Club Cumming: The East Village cabaret space travels up the Hudson for a night of singing, stories and hijinks, with Henry Koperski at the piano.

Campfire Singalong: Hosted by Matt Rodin featuring Kelli O'Hara, Norbert Leo Butz, Lauren Patten, Jenn Colella, Adam Pascal and more.

Screening of Renee Elise Goldsberry’s feature film, Satisfied

Sunday, August 16:

Doors open at 11 a.m. with programming from noon to 6:30 p.m.

Broadway’s Next Generation: Be among the first to see the Broadway stars of tomorrow performing your favorite Broadway hits.

Ladies Who Brunch with Patti Murin: An intimate hour of songs and stories from Hudson Valley resident Patti Murin’s life on stage.

The Festival Rising Stars: An American Idol-style show featuring you.

Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: Celebrating Friendship and History: A celebratory set of music, stories and fun.

Duet to Me One More Time: Your favorite Broadway duets featuring Denée Benton, Adam Pascal, Talia Suskauer, Lauren Patten and more.

Tom Kitt and Friends: Guests sing through his catalogue.

The Big Show: Sunday in the Park: The show-stopping finale featuring Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Denée Benton, Lauren Patten, Talia Suskauer and more.

How Do You Get Tickets to The Festival?

Tickets for The Festival are currently on sale. All passes give guests access to all of the stages and performances. VIP passes include private lounge spaces, upgraded facilities, one meet and greet and more. Add-ons for additional experiences will be available for purchase at a later date.

For more information and tickets, visit www.BroadwayFest.com.