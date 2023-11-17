The Drama League Gala: Embrace the Directors

Leslie Odom Jr.

The Drama League 2023 Gala titled “Embrace The Season” is an event amplifying the Broadway, off-Broadway, and off-off-Broadway shows gracing the stages in New York City each season. The Drama League is a 107-year-old service organization known as a mentoring home for directors. The gala for this year could aptly be named "Embrace the Directors," as a significant number of alumni from the Directors Project program attended to commemorate the season and honor prolific award-winning producer Jeffrey Richards.

The Drama League Directors Project directors in the ballroom at The Edison included: NJ Agwuna (www.njagwuna.com), Zi Alikhan (www.zialikhan.com), Andrew Coopman (www.andrewcoopman.com), Melissa Crespo (www.melissacrespo.com), Nadia Guevara (www.nadiaguevara.com), Ibi Owolabi (www.ibiowolabi.com), Michelle Chan (www.michchan.com), Sanhawich Meateanuwat (www.sanhawich.com), Ann Kreitman (www.annkreitman.com), Nilan (www.nilanjohnson.wixsite.com/nilan), Ryan Dobrin (www.ryandobrin.com), Ben Villegras Randle (www.benvillegasrandle.com), Maggie Lee (www.leemargaret.com) and Diane Paulus.

The gala featured captivating performances, including Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge, Fiddler on the Roof), and Tony nominees Norm Lewis (The Gershwins Porgy and Bess) and Jessica Hecht (Summer 1976, Fiddler on the Roof), Tony and Drama League Award Winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sweeney Todd); Arielle Jacobs(Here Lies Love), Andrew Durand (Shucked); Betsy Aidem (Prayer for the French Republic), composer/lyrists Rebekah Greer Melocik & Jacob Yandura(How To Dance In Ohio); composer/lyrists Joy Huerta & Benjamin Velez (Real Women Have Curves); plus remarks from The Wiz & The Notebook director Schele Williams and a special preview of Water For Elephants, the latter featuring the award-winning composer/band PigPen Theatre Co. Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus gave a heartfelt tribute speech and Tony Award Winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Purlie Victorious, Hamilton), presented Jeffrey Richards with the Drama League Arts Ally Award.

Embrace the Season was produced by Gabriel Stelian Shanks and directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller (Mothers and Sons) and Ben Villegas Randle (Hello Again), with musical direction by the longtime associate conductor of Broadway’s Wicked, David Evans. The Drama League’s hard-working staff was on hand to revel in the festivities, and they included Rashad T. Bailey, Andrew Coopman, Maralyn Quinones-Stead, Anna Evtushenko, Lake Sims-Winfrey, Helen O'Rourke, Olivia Ragan, Bernadette Norman, Mike Teele, and Nilan.

And, of course, no nonprofit is complete without its Board of Directors: The Drama League Board of Directors Executive Committee is Bonnie Comley (President); Joseph Pizza and Arthur Pober (Vice Presidents); Townsend Teague (Treasurer); Irene Gandy (Secretary); Gabriel Stelian-Shanks (Artistic Director); and Bevin Ross (Executive Director). Completing the Drama League Board of Directors are Elena Araoz, Tony Benten, Trish Chambers, Estefanía Fadul, Sarah Hutton, Kirk Iwanowski, Una Jackman, Mary Jain, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Jonathan Lonner, Gwynn MacDonald, Darin Oduyoye, Stan Ponte, Nicole A. Watson, and Kumiko Yoshii.

The Drama League Embrace the Season was proudly sponsored by: Mary Jain, RB Theatricals, BroadwayHD, Darin Oduyoye, Caiola Productions, Nederlander Organization, 101 Productions, City National Bank, The John Gore Organization, and Stan Ponte.

For more information on The Drama League, visit: www.DramaLeague.org

Photos by Catalin Media

Bevin Ross, Gabriel Stelian Shanks & Bonnie Comley

Zi Alikhan & Gabriel Stelian Shanks

Sanhawich Meateanuwat, Irene Gandy & Michelle Chan

NJ Agwuna & Gabriel Stelian Shanks

Nilan & Andrew Coopman

Nadia Guevara, Ann Kreitman, Sanhawich Meateanuwat & Michelle Chan

Melisa Crespo, Elena Araoz & Ben Villegas Randle

Helen O'Rourke, Stan Ponte & Bevin Ross

Estefania Fadul, Gabriel Stelian Shanks & Sanhawich Meateanuwat

Drama League Staff: Rashad T. Bailey, Andrew Coopman, Maralyn Quinones-Stead, Anna Evtushenko, Lake Sims-Winfrey, Helen O'Rourke, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Olivia Ragan, Bernadette Norman, Mike Teele, Bevin Ross & Nilan

Darin Oduyoye & Sarah Hutton

Bevin Ross, Mary Jain & Gabriel Stelian Shanks