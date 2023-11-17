The Drama League Gala: Embrace the Directors

The Drama League is a 107-year-old service organization known as a mentoring home for directors!

By: Nov. 17, 2023

The Drama League Gala: Embrace the Directors
Leslie Odom Jr.

The Drama League 2023 Gala titled “Embrace The Season” is an event amplifying the Broadway, off-Broadway, and off-off-Broadway shows gracing the stages in New York City each season. The Drama League is a 107-year-old service organization known as a mentoring home for directors. The gala for this year could aptly be named "Embrace the Directors," as a significant number of alumni from the Directors Project program attended to commemorate the season and honor prolific award-winning producer Jeffrey Richards.

The Drama League Directors Project directors in the ballroom at The Edison included: NJ Agwuna (www.njagwuna.com), Zi Alikhan (www.zialikhan.com), Andrew Coopman (www.andrewcoopman.com), Melissa Crespo (www.melissacrespo.com), Nadia Guevara (www.nadiaguevara.com), Ibi Owolabi (www.ibiowolabi.com), Michelle Chan (www.michchan.com), Sanhawich Meateanuwat (www.sanhawich.com), Ann Kreitman (www.annkreitman.com), Nilan (www.nilanjohnson.wixsite.com/nilan), Ryan Dobrin (www.ryandobrin.com), Ben Villegras Randle (www.benvillegasrandle.com), Maggie Lee (www.leemargaret.com) and Diane Paulus.

The gala featured captivating performances, including  Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge, Fiddler on the Roof), and Tony nominees Norm Lewis (The Gershwins Porgy and Bess) and Jessica Hecht (Summer 1976, Fiddler on the Roof), Tony and Drama League Award Winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sweeney Todd); Arielle Jacobs(Here Lies Love), Andrew Durand (Shucked); Betsy Aidem (Prayer for the French Republic), composer/lyrists Rebekah Greer Melocik & Jacob Yandura(How To Dance In Ohio); composer/lyrists Joy Huerta & Benjamin Velez (Real Women Have Curves); plus remarks from The Wiz & The Notebook director Schele Williams and a special preview of Water For Elephants, the latter featuring the award-winning composer/band PigPen Theatre Co. Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus gave a heartfelt tribute speech and Tony Award Winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Purlie Victorious, Hamilton), presented Jeffrey Richards with the Drama League Arts Ally Award.

Embrace the Season was produced by Gabriel Stelian Shanks and directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller (Mothers and Sons) and Ben Villegas Randle (Hello Again), with musical direction by the longtime associate conductor of Broadway’s Wicked, David Evans. The Drama League’s hard-working staff was on hand to revel in the festivities, and they included Rashad T. Bailey, Andrew Coopman, Maralyn Quinones-Stead, Anna Evtushenko, Lake Sims-Winfrey, Helen O'Rourke, Olivia Ragan, Bernadette Norman, Mike Teele, and Nilan.  

And, of course, no nonprofit is complete without its Board of Directors: The Drama League Board of Directors Executive Committee is Bonnie Comley (President); Joseph Pizza and Arthur Pober (Vice Presidents); Townsend Teague (Treasurer); Irene Gandy (Secretary); Gabriel Stelian-Shanks (Artistic Director); and Bevin Ross (Executive Director). Completing the Drama League Board of Directors are Elena Araoz, Tony Benten, Trish Chambers, Estefanía Fadul, Sarah Hutton, Kirk Iwanowski, Una Jackman, Mary Jain, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Jonathan Lonner, Gwynn MacDonald, Darin Oduyoye, Stan Ponte, Nicole A. Watson, and Kumiko Yoshii.

The Drama League Embrace the Season was proudly sponsored by: Mary Jain, RB Theatricals, BroadwayHD, Darin Oduyoye, Caiola Productions, Nederlander Organization, 101 Productions, City National Bank, The John Gore Organization, and Stan Ponte

For more information on The Drama League, visit: www.DramaLeague.org

Photos by Catalin Media

 

Bevin Ross, Gabriel Stelian Shanks & Bonnie Comley
The Drama League Gala: Embrace the Directors
Zi Alikhan & Gabriel Stelian Shanks
The Drama League Gala: Embrace the Directors
Sanhawich Meateanuwat, Irene Gandy & Michelle Chan
The Drama League Gala: Embrace the Directors
NJ Agwuna & Gabriel Stelian Shanks
The Drama League Gala: Embrace the Directors
Nilan & Andrew Coopman
The Drama League Gala: Embrace the Directors
Nadia Guevara, Maggie Lee & Ryan Dobrin
The Drama League Gala: Embrace the Directors
Nadia Guevara, Ann Kreitman, Sanhawich Meateanuwat & Michelle Chan
The Drama League Gala: Embrace the Directors
Melisa Crespo, Elena Araoz & Ben Villegas Randle 
The Drama League Gala: Embrace the Directors
Helen O'Rourke, Stan Ponte & Bevin Ross
The Drama League Gala: Embrace the Directors
Estefania Fadul, Gabriel Stelian Shanks & Sanhawich Meateanuwat 
The Drama League Gala: Embrace the Directors
Drama League Staff: Rashad T. Bailey, Andrew Coopman, Maralyn Quinones-Stead, Anna Evtushenko, Lake Sims-Winfrey, Helen O'Rourke, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Olivia Ragan, Bernadette Norman, Mike Teele, Bevin Ross & Nilan
The Drama League Gala: Embrace the Directors
Drama League Directors Project Fellows: Nilan, Ann Kreitman, Ryan Dobrin, Andrew Coopman, Zi Alikhan, Ben Villegas Randle, Nadia Guevara, Melissa Crespo, Maggie Lee, NJ Agwuna, Ibi Owolabi & Gabriel Stelian-Shanks
The Drama League Gala: Embrace the Directors
Darin Oduyoye & Sarah Hutton
The Drama League Gala: Embrace the Directors
Board of Directors: Jonathan Lonner, Bevin Ross, Kumiko Yoshii, Townsend Teague, Trish Chambers, Elena Araoz, Jeffrey Richards, Irene Gandy, Mary Jain, Bonnie Comley, Paula Kaminsky Davis & Gabriel Stelian Shanks 
The Drama League Gala: Embrace the Directors
Bevin Ross, Mary Jain & Gabriel Stelian Shanks
The Drama League Gala: Embrace the Directors
Bevin Ross
The Drama League Gala: Embrace the Directors
Ben Villegas Randle, Sheryl Kaller & Andrew Coopman


