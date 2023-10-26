The Dominick Hotel to Present Halloween Celebration HALLOWEEN STARTS HERE

Click Here where uptown elegance meets downtown edge in SoHo is having a one-of-a-kind NYC Halloween celebration experience, "Halloween Starts Here," on Halloween night from 6-8pm.

Due to its proximity to New York City's Annual Village Halloween Parade, the largest Halloween parade in the Northeast, and an array of exceptional perks, The Dominick promises an unparalleled experience. This exclusive event grants attendees access to the celebrated Parade's 50th Anniversary celebration, featuring a pre-parade cocktail party at Mezzanine, offering direct float viewing, and VIP access to participate in the parade. To top it off, the official afterparty will be held at the iconic Webster Hall and guests will have direct access to go.

The Dominick is offering a discount hotel package with special perks, Book here.

Halloween Starts Here Pre-Parade Party includes:

2hr open bar, passed hors d'oeuvres & tarot card reader

VIP access to walk the Village Parade

VIP access to Webster Hell

$195pp - Tax and gratuity included

*Costumes are highly encouraged for the party and required to walk in the Village Halloween Parade!

Tickets can be purchased on RESY here.