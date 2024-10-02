The Cornelia Street Band Play Klub 45 This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Cornelia Street Band will celebrate the best of American rock and roll-from Bonnie Raitt and the B-52s to Amy Winehouse and Wilson Pickett at Klub 45 on October 19. The band, fronted by vocalist Jennifer Shane Colthart and lead guitarist Mike Kramer, gets everyone up and dancing. With their musical roots in Bruce Springsteen's Jersey Shore exploits, and their practice space next to Taylor Swift's former digs on Cornelia Street in the West Village, the band is harmonically tight as a drum and true to the music with an engaging sense of fun.

Check out Rose Imparato on saxophone - and join the band for a rare bar date with special guest players Andrew Cohen and Horacio Martinez Michel. The band hits the Klub 45 stage, at Connelly's Pub, 121 West 45th Street in midtown Manhattan, at 8:00pm. Be sure to tell the door you are there for the Cornelia Street Band.

For more information about the Cornelia Street Band please visit:

https://bit.ly/CorneliaStBand_facebook

And for the Klub 45 at Connelly's Pub: https://www.klub45nyc.com/

If you like dancing to the live hits of the 70s, 80s, 90's and beyond the Cornelia Street Band will make your ears and eyes happy and your dancing shoes ecstatic.