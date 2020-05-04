STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION


The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Monologues and Acting Reels Part 3

Article Pixel May. 4, 2020  

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Ryan Foreman from Northwestern University


(monologues) Ever in the Glades, The Flick (Song) House of the Rising Sun
Click Here for More Information on Ryan Foreman

Nathan Podziewski from Hartt School


Monologue- We Need to Talk About Kevin
Click Here for More Information on Nathan Podziewski

Evan Ayer from The Hartt School


Monologue, The Flick
Click Here for More Information on Evan Ayer

Hannah Duncan from Coastal Carolina University


Monologue - It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Click Here for More Information on Hannah Duncan

Brittany Onukwugha from Rutgers University


Monologue
Click Here for More Information on Brittany Onukwugha

Carolina Quigley from Boston University


Monologue
Click Here for More Information on Carolina Quigley



Next on Stage

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

VIDEO: 300 Artists Unite for Virtual Performance of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'
A Brooklyn College student and accomplished pianist has brought together a mix of 300 musicians from 15 different countries for a virtual video perfor... (read more)

Cameron Mackintosh Believes Theatre Will Not Come Back Until 'Early Next Year'
Producer Cameron Mackintosh chatted with Michael Ball this morning on his BBC Radio 2 show, where he provided his insight on what he thinks the future... (read more)

VIDEO: Preview Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Birthday Celebration with Glenn Close, Michael Ball & More!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream today as The Shows Must Go On continues! Fans ca... (read more)

Ted and Joseph Brunetti Launch Virus Protection Kit to Benefit Nick Cordero
Nick Cordero was admitted into an intensive care unit and diagnosed with the Coronavirus on March 31. Since then, his wife, Amanda Kloots, has been po... (read more)

VIDEO: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Birthday Celebration- Live at 2pm!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream on YouTube this Saturday, as part of The Shows Must Go On!... (read more)

Judges Announced For BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Competition
BroadwayWorld announced today the judges for the NEXT ON STAGE competition sponsored by Broadway Records! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing... (read more)