The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Monologues and Acting Reels Part 3
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Ryan Foreman from Northwestern University
(monologues) Ever in the Glades, The Flick (Song) House of the Rising Sun
Nathan Podziewski from Hartt School
Monologue- We Need to Talk About Kevin
Evan Ayer from The Hartt School
Monologue, The Flick
Hannah Duncan from Coastal Carolina University
Monologue - It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Brittany Onukwugha from Rutgers University
Monologue
Carolina Quigley from Boston University
Monologue
