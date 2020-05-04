The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Monologues and Acting Reels Part 3

Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Ryan Foreman from Northwestern University



(monologues) Ever in the Glades, The Flick (Song) House of the Rising Sun

Click Here for More Information on Ryan Foreman

Nathan Podziewski from Hartt School



Monologue- We Need to Talk About Kevin

Click Here for More Information on Nathan Podziewski

Evan Ayer from The Hartt School



Monologue, The Flick

Click Here for More Information on Evan Ayer

Hannah Duncan from Coastal Carolina University



Monologue - It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Click Here for More Information on Hannah Duncan

Brittany Onukwugha from Rutgers University



Monologue

Click Here for More Information on Brittany Onukwugha

Carolina Quigley from Boston University



Monologue

Click Here for More Information on Carolina Quigley





