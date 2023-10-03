The Children's Museum Of Manhattan Celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day

Explore the work of contemporary artists who share their stories highlighting their heritage, and learn ways to champion Indigenous Americans' rights and well-being.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

Honor Indigenous Peoples' Day at CMOM! Indigenous Peoples' Day is a meaningful holiday dedicated to recognizing and honoring the rich histories and diverse cultures of Native American peoples. Recognize the Indigenous lands upon which we reside, explore the work of contemporary artists who share their stories highlighting their heritage, and learn ways to champion Indigenous Americans' rights and well-being. It's a day to foster understanding, respect, and solidarity with Indigenous communities as we commemorate their contributions and resilience. For more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2267755®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcmom.org%2Fcmom-programs%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Drawing Home: The Art of Annie Pootoogook

Annie Pootoogook created giant color pencil and crayon drawings of everyday life in her Inuit community of northern Canada. Learn more about Annie's art and make a huge cutout portrait of yourself to include in an ever-growing community mural.

Monday, October 9 |10: 30 am - 4:45 pm

All ages| 1st Floor| Inside Art

Artful Activism: Megaphone

Show the world what you care about by creating a megaphone to amplify your voice and raise awareness about community issues as we learn about the rights many Indigenous Peoples continue to fight for today.

Monday, October 9 | 10:30 am - 4:45 pm

Ages 5 & older| 1st Floor | Makerspace

Flor de Maga and the Taínos

Learn about Taínos -the indigenous people of the Caribbean- while sculpting an indigenous flower of Puerto Rico, flor de maga.

Monday, October 9 | 11 am & 2 pm

Ages 4 & younger | 3rd Floor | PlayWorks

*Programs subject to change

Public Programs are supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Additional support is provided by the Milton and Sally Avery Arts Foundation and The Nissan Foundation.

Children's Museum of Manhattan

The Tisch Building, 212 West 83rd Street, New York, NY 10024

The Children's Museum of Manhattan is a steward of early childhood, helping all children grow and develop into their best selves. Through our programs on-site, online, and around the five boroughs, CMOM nurtures the next generation of creative global citizens as they learn through exploration and play. CMOM encourages empathy across difference by elevating and providing insight into diverse perspectives and inviting visitors of all backgrounds to join our intentionally welcoming community and create and learn alongside each other. The museum's program reflects the rich cultural diversity, energy, and resilience of New York City itself and has a special focus on ensuring that its program is available to those families who might not otherwise have access.

Founded in 1973 as a neighborhood organization, CMOM has grown over the years into a beloved destination and resource for children, families, and educators from across the five boroughs and from around the world. The museum welcomes 350,000 visitors each year to its Upper West Side location and engages hundreds of thousands more through its outreach programs in partnership with schools, libraries, shelters, and Head Start centers throughout New York City; its touring exhibitions; and its online tools and curricula.




