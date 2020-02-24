The Cathedral of St. John the Divine Will Present MUSICA SACRA: UNDER THE ARCHES

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine's Great Music in a Great Space concert series continues on Wednesday, March 18th at 7:30pm, with Musica Sacra's Under the Arches: Music of Bach, Brahms, Bruckner & Rheinberger, at 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street).

Conducted by Kent Tritle, Director of Cathedral Music, Musica Sacra presents this intimate a cappella concert which will be held in the Cathedral's Nave and will explore the German choral tradition. Josef Rheinberger's Mass for Double Choir in E-Flat Major, 'Cantus Missae,' will flank Johannes Brahms's motet Schaffe in mir, Gott and Anton Bruckner's Os Justi. J. S. Bach's Komm, Jesu, komm completes this evening of soaring and uplifting music. A pre-concert recital will be given by the Newark Boys Chorus at 7:00 pm.

Tickets begin at $20 and are available directly from Musica Sacra's website. Visit the Cathedral's website for more information about the 2019-20 season of Great Music in a Great Space.

PROGRAM

J. S. BACH

Komm, Jesu, komm



BRAHMS

Schaffe in mir, Gott



BRUCKNER

Os Justi



RHEINBERGER

Mass for Double Choir in E-Flat Major, 'Cantus Missae'

About Musica Sacra

Since its founding in 1964 by conductor Richard Westenburg, the mission of Musica Sacra has been to create definitive, professional, choral performances of the highest caliber for the widest possible audience. It supports its mission by presenting concerts, recording, commissioning and performing new choral works, and educating audiences, students, and the general public in the appreciation and history of choral music.

About Kent Tritle

Now in his 13th Season as Music Director with Musica Sacra, Kent Tritle is one of America's leading choral conductors. Called "the brightest star in New York's choral music world" by The New York Times, he is also Director of Cathedral Music and Organist at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City, and Music Director of the Oratorio Society of New York, the acclaimed 200-voice avocational chorus. In addition, Kent is Director of Choral Activities and a member of the organ faculty at the Manhattan School of Music, and is a member of the graduate faculty of The Juilliard School, serving its Vocal Arts Department. An acclaimed organ virtuoso, he is also the organist of the New York Philharmonic and the American Symphony Orchestra.

Kent Tritle's discography of more than 20 recordings on the Telarc, AMDG, Epiphany, Gothic, VAI and MSR Classics labels includes the 2016 performance of Mahler's Symphony No. 8, David Briggs's organ-choral version, which received a rave review in The American Organist, and Eternal Reflections: Choral Music of Robert Paterson with Musica Sacra, about which Gramophone said, "As shaped by Music Director Kent Tritle, the myriad hues, lyricism and nobility in Paterson's music emerge in all their splendour." Other releases, including his 2013 recording of Juraj Filas' Requiem, Oratio Spei, dedicated to the victims of 9/11, with the Prague Symphony Orchestra and the Kühn Choir; Messages to Myself, an acclaimed recording with Musica Sacra of five new works; and releases including with the Choir of St. Ignatius Loyola, Cool of the Day - an a cappella program of music ranging from Gregorian chant, Palestrina, and spirituals to Strauss's Deutsche Motette - and Ginastera's The Lamentations of Jeremiah with Schnittke's Concerto for Choir, have been praised by Gramophone, American Record Guide, and The Choral Journal.

Kent Tritle founded the Sacred Music in a Sacred Space concert series at New York's Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, and led it to great acclaim from 1989 to 2011. From 1996 to 2004, he was Music Director of New York's The Dessoff Choirs. Kent hosted "The Choral Mix with Kent Tritle" on New York's WQXR, a weekly program devoted to the vibrant world of choral music, from 2010 to 2014. Among his recent honors are the 2017 Distinguished Achievement Award from Career Bridges and the 2016 President's Medal for Distinguished Service from the Manhattan School of Music. Kent is on the advisory boards of the Choral Composer/Conductor Collective (C4) and the Clarion Music Society, and was the 2016 honoree at Clarion's annual gala. www.kenttritle.com





