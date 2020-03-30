The Cast of FUN HOME Talks Onstage Mishaps & More on STARS IN THE HOUSE

The Actors Fund has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of virus.

Stars In The House continued last night (8pm) with the cast of Fun Home, including Emily Skeggs, Judy Kuhn, Michael Cerveris, Sydney Lucas, and Beth Malone!

Sydney Lucas shared a story about dealing with the trap doors on stage during Fun Home:

"We had a couple problems with the traps. During Raincoat of Love I'm standing on stage, and Joel, Roberta, and Emily, they're all coming up on this middle trap, and halfway through it just stopped. Completely stopped, and all you could see was their heads and they were still doing their dance moves! We had to stop the show for five minutes. We started talking to the audience, we started singing songs."

Later in the episode Michael Cerveris reminded Sydney of another trap door malfunction she'd had to deal with.

Judy Kuhn commented, "That was one of the worst moments I've ever experienced on stage, bar none.... Sydney was going from one scene to a scene with me at the piano. And she was making it across the stage in the semi-dark. And the piece of scenery that's by the piano had gone down, and the trap was stuck and it didn't close. I was looking down, and I heard someone behind me shout, and I looked up, and just as I looked up Sydney leaped over the hole in the stage!"

Sydney chimed in to share what happened from her point of view:

"What happened was, I was walking, I had a notepad in my hand and a crayon in my other hand, and I was walking on in the dark, the lights hadn't come up yet, and I saw the spotlight was going insane in front of me. I was like, 'This spotlight person...' his name is Chris by the way, he saved my life, but I was like, 'This spot guy's gotta get his stuff together, man!' I was like, 'What is going on, it's supposed to be on me.' And last minute, because the spotlight was going crazy in front of me, I look up, and I'm already full momentum stepping into a trap door that never closed. This had never happened before. I don't know what happened, I think I just reached my leg out and I just leaped and I grabbed onto the piano."

Click HERE to watch the full episode!

New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Each star will be singing a mix of their hit songs and/or something unexpected. Between each song, Seth will interview the star as he does on SiriusXM, leading them to give fun, inside stories about their careers. Both the star and Seth will encourage people watching to donate at ActorsFund.org/Donate and James will be giving updates from The Fund as well as giving shout-outs to people donating in real time.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You