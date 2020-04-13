The Cast of DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES Shares Stories From the Set and More on STARS IN THE HOUSE
The Actors Fund has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of the virus.
Stars in The House continued last night (8pm) with the cast of Desperate Housewives including Marcia Cross, Dana Delany, Eva Longoria, Brenda Strong and Vanessa Williams.
Marcia Cross revealed that she is the complete opposite from her character, the uptight Bree Van de Kamp.
Seth asked, "Did you get a kick out of playing someone that is so rigid?"
Marcia shared, "Yeah, I loved it. I actually loved it. It worked. I don't know why, it was the complete opposite of me. I loved her, and it's nice to see everybody. It makes me miss it!"
The cast shared what it was like to meet one another for the first time.
Eva Longoria said, "I remember being terrified. We walked into that table read and Marcia was on a hit show before, Felicity was on a hit show, and Terry, and I was like, 'Hi, I'm Eva. I've never done anything in my life.' And Marcia immediately wrapped her arm around me, she goes, 'Your life is about to change.'
Click HERE to watch the full episode!
New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Each star will be singing a mix of their hit songs and/or something unexpected. Between each song, Seth will interview the star as he does on SiriusXM, leading them to give fun, inside stories about their careers. Both the star and Seth will encourage people watching to donate at ActorsFund.org/Donate and James will be giving updates from The Fund as well as giving shout-outs to people donating in real time.
Desperate Housewives aired for eight seasons on ABC from October 3, 2004 until May 13, 2012. It starred Teri Hatcher as Susan Mayer, Felicity Huffman as Lynette Scavo, Marcia Cross as Bree Van de Kamp, and Eva Longoria as Gabrielle Solis. Brenda Strong narrates the series as the late Mary Alice Young, appearing sporadically in flashbacks or dream sequences. The show won multiple Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards.
