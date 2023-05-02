The Canticum Novum Singers to Present Bach's MASS IN B MINOR This Month

For its final performance, Maestro Harold Rosenbaum and The Canticum Novum Singers will present Bach's Mass in B minor at The Church of Saint Mary the Virgin, 145 West 46th Street in Manhattan, with a baroque orchestra and guest artists Rebecca Myers, soprano; Elisa Sutherland, mezzo-soprano; Andrew Padgett, bass, and Gene Stenger, tenor.

Maestro Rosenbaum writes, "Johann Sebastian Bach's Mass in B Minor sits at the very pinnacle of the achievements of humankind, shoulder to shoulder with such magnificent and breathtakingly inspirational works as the Sistine Chapel, the Pyramids of Giza, the plays of Shakespeare, and the works of the Ballets Russes. Its musical majesty, virtuosic writing, and spiritual breadth have endeared it to generations of performers and audiences alike. In the words of Swiss composer and publisher Hans Georg Nägli, it is "the greatest artwork of all times and all people."

Tickets for May 13 are $75 and $50, available at Click Here.

Called "an elite chorus" by The New York Times, The Canticum Novum Singers is now in its 50th and final season under the direction of Harold Rosenbaum. The choir has achieved both national and international recognition for its stylistic versatility, vocal blend, and expressive range. The ensemble has presented dozens of World, American, and New York premieres by composers ranging from Handel, J.C. Bach, Fauré, and Bruckner, to Harbison, Berio, Schnittke, Rorem, Schickele and George Benjamin. Visit them at http://www.canticumnovum.org and see their special 50th anniversary online celebration at https://www.canticumnovum.org/anniversary-CN.html.

