The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes THE LIGHTNING THIEF Composer/Lyricist Rob Rokicki

This week, the Broadwaysted Crew is having a blast sharing laughs and stories with Rob Rokicki, composer and lyricist of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical!

We're pouring out Milagro Tequila and Hudson Whiskey while Rob spills about the epic journey from page to stage for Percy Jackson and The Lightning Thief, going from bartender to composer/lyricist in a Broadway theatre, and things that you should definitely not put in the microwave.

Podcast friend Patrick Flynn from "The Original Cast Podcast" sent Game Master Kimberly the game called "Broadway Before and After" and then we play the classic "Dirty Hands on a Hardbody" before Rob stumbles his way through the delightful confusion that is "Kevin's Corner."

Rob also chats about his first time at New York Comic Con where he was part of the panel for The Lightning Thief, shares some amazing writing advice he received from Jodi Picoult, and then highly recommends the epic song "How Much is the Fish?" We have such a great time with Rob so check out The Lightning Thief on Broadway; but first, tune in to hear Rob Rokicki get Broadwaysted!

Listen to the episode here:

About Rob : Rob Rokicki is a composer/lyricist whose shows have been nominated for Drama Desk, Lortel, and Off-Broadway Alliance awards. He is a member of the Dramatists Guild, Actor's Equity, and an alum of the Tony Award-winning BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Writing workshop. As a writer, Rob wrote the music and lyrics for the Broadway musical The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, for Theatreworks USA. The hour-long adaptation ran in 2015 and was nominated for a Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical before touring the country. The two-act adaptation played Off-Broadway in 2017 and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical before launching a six month tour across North America and then opening on Broadway. Follow him @rrokicks

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

