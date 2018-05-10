The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: THE MUSICAL's Kelvin Moon Loh

This week we have "No Control" over our excitement because we're hanging out and sharing some drinks and laughs with SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: THE MUSICAL's Kelvin Moon Loh!

We're pouring out Hudson Baby Bourbon Whiskey while Kelvin dishes about his trip to the Tuthilltown Spirits Distillery, how "Love" made him actually love The Light in the Piazza, and how he coped with Rent "Selections CD" Shade in high school.

Kelvin shares his "Easy As Life" journey with SpongeBob SquarePants, how you have to embrace your own voice (Bass Pride!), and what it's like getting to sing a David Bowie song 8 times a week!

For games this week ("What Game Shall We Play? Bah Dum!"), Game Master Kimberly leads us through "Dirty Hands on a Hardbody" before she spontaneously makes up a game based on Kelvin's high school Playbill collection of LIES.

Kelvin survives "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin," we play "The Nameless Game" where we cast imaginary Nickelodeon Musicals, and we even chat about Fudgie the Whale, S8ter Boi, and Celine Dion. It was the "Best Day Ever" with our new #FriendoftheShow so listen in as Kelvin Moon Loh gets Broadwaysted!

Listen to the episode here:

About Kelvin : Kelvin Moon Loh is currently appearing as Perch Perkins in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical on Broadway, a role he previously played in Chicago. He has also appeared on Broadway in The King and I and Side Show. Off-Broadway Kelvin performed in Here Lies Love at The Public Theater, Pacific Overtures at Classic Stage Company, and on the first national tour of American Idiot. Follow him @KelvinMoonLoh

About the Show : Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

