The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes MEAN GIRLS Superstar Swing Tee Boyich

Okay, I've got to spill the Tee: This week we're having a BLAST with the star swing of Mean Girls, the incredible Tee Boyich! We're pouring out Oyster Bay and Bulleit while Tee tells us what it was like to make her Broadway and Equity debut covering Barrett Wilbert Weed's role in Mean Girls with literally two hours of rehearsal time...when she WASN'T EVEN THE JANIS COVER!

"What Have You Seen This Week" finds us raving about the beauty of Carousel and Once on this Island and Kevin's experience seeing Tee in Mean Girls. Spoiler Alert: She was incredible (BWW buddy Matt Tamanini was there too!) Game Master Kimberly introduces the game "Wunderstudy" where we all try to "Tee Boyich It" before Tee takes a turn at "Kevin's Corner/Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin" (I guess it has two names because...well, its just fitting).

We also play "Plot Points," talk about how Tee was refused a ticket to the movie "Marley & Me," and we plan out Tee's Feinstein's/54 Below cabaret debut. We had so much friend with new #FriendoftheShow Tee Boyich so don't be a Mean Girl...just listen to our episode...then go see Mean Girls. It's totally Fetch! (OMG Fetch JUST HAPPENED!)

Listen to the episode here:

About Tee : Tee Boyich is currently making her Broadway debut as the standby for Cady, Janis, Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George, and Gretchen in the smash hit musicalMean Girls. Follow her on social media @teeboyich

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

