The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes Iconic Broadway Soprano Melissa Errico

This week, the Broadwaysted Crew is thrilled to be sitting down and chatting with the incredible Melissa Errico! We're pouring out Milagro Tequila as Melissa spills about the production of My Fair Lady she starred in, her amazing experiences performing internationally, and her early beginnings professionally as the first major replacement in a little show called Les Miserables.

Game Master Kimberly leads the group in an ingenue version of "Plot Points" and Melissa also ventures into the zany world of "Kevin's Corner" where she talks about crayon colors and the times she's been on a boat.

We have an awesome time with Melissa, so be sure to check out her new album, "Legrand Affair (Deluxe Edition)" and check her out at her album release concerts November 8-9 at 7pm at Feinstein's/54 Below (tickets $45-$95/www.54Below.com).

Listen to the episode here:

About Melissa : Melissa Errico is an actress and vocalist who has appeared in television, film, and on stage. On Broadway, she has been seen in My Fair Lady, Dracula, White Christmas, High Society, Anna Karenina, and Amour, for which she was nominated for a Best Actress Tony Award. Follow her @melissa_errico

