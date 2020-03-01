The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY's Legendary Luba Mason

This week, the Broadwaysted Crew is thrilled to sit down and share some laughs with the legendary Luba Mason, one of the stars of the new Broadway musical Girl From The North Country.

We're pouring out Hudson Maple Cask Rye and Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila as Luba spills about the developments and changes of Girl From The North Country from The Public Theater to Broadway, her experience with The Capeman (Bryan loves it!), and her dance training with American Dance Machine.

Game Master Kimberly leads us through a round of "Heads Up!" with Lights of Broadway Show Cards, Luba makes her way through the twists and turns of "Kevin's Corner," and then Kimberly introduces the game "Will It Succeed?" where we create projects for actors that have to be a success! Luba also shares about taking over for Linda Eder in Jekyll & Hyde, we all dive into why Cabaret is such a fantastic musical, and then Luba opens up about her upcoming fourth studio album coming in the fall entitled "Triangle."

We have an amazing time chatting with Luba so listen in and then make sure to get your tickets now to see her on Broadway in Girl From The North Country!

About Luba : Vocalist Luba Mason is a classically trained singer, pianist, dancer and actor who was nominated for the prestigious 2015 Drama Desk and 2015 & 2019 Lucille Lortel theater awards as "Best Featured Actress in a Musical." Luba has performed on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning The Will Roger's Follies, How to Succeed in Business... with Matthew Broderick, Jekyll & Hyde, and Chicago. She has also appeared in Paul Simon's The Capeman and the American premiere of Sunset Boulevard.

As a recording artist, Luba has released three critically-acclaimed albums: COLLAGE (PS Classics), a beautiful marriage of Latin, pop, jazz and poetry; KRAZY LOVE, (Sunnyside Records), and MIXTURA, which features a new musical format she has trademarked: MIXTURA® - "a blend of different musical currents." Her upcoming fourth studio album, TRIANGLE, will be released later this year. Follow her at @lubamason on Twitter and @luba_mason on Instagram.

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

Follow and Subscribe to Broadwaysted free on iTunes to join the fun every Tuesday!





