The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Mixes it Up Discussing Broadway's Greatest Megamixes!

This week, the Broadwaysted crew is thrilled to be mixing it up and talking about one of our favorite parts (ok, Bryan's favorite part) of many musicals: The Megamix!

We're pouring out Tanteo Tequila, Dorothy Parker Gin, and Van Brundt Stillhouse Whiskey--and resting our glasses on our amazing Scenery Bags "Mamma Mia" coasters--as we list the best Megamixes by the numbers (how many songs they include from the show), gush about our love of a choreographed bows sequence, and debate the difference between a Medley and a Megamix.

Game Master Kimberly introduces the creative and hilarious game "Will it Megamix?," Kevin takes the crew to a mixed up version of "Kevin's Corner," and then Kevin mixes up musical theatre titles for some hilarious "Before and Afters." Will our favorite Megamix be from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat?

Will it be from On Your Feet? Might it come from High School Musical or Starlight Express? Grab your headphones and your favorite "Mixed" drink (see what I did there) and listen in as Megamixes get Broadwaysted!

About Ralph : Ralph Brown is an English actor and writer currently making his Broadway debut in The Ferryman. He is known for playing Danny the drug dealer in Withnail and I, the security guard Aaron (a.k.a. "85") in Alien 3, DJ Bob Silver in The Boat That Rocked aka Pirate Radio, super-roadie Del Preston in Wayne's World 2, the pilot Ric Olié in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace and Henry Clinton in Turn: Washington's Spies. He won The Samuel Beckett Award for his first play Sanctuary written for Joint Stock Theatre Company in 1987, and the Raindance and Sapporo Film Festival awards for his first screenplay for the British film New Year's Day in 2001. Follow him @ralphwjbrown

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

