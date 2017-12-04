The Broadwaysted Podcast Announces Star-Studded CHRISTMAS CAROL Radio Play Benefiting BC/EFA

Broadwaysted, the popular and hilarious theater podcast, is thrilled to announce the World Premiere of A Broadwaysted Carol Channing, a three-part radio play spoof of Charles Dickens' classic tale "A Christmas Carol" featuring an All-Star cast of Broadway favorites. Written and edited by Kevin Jaeger, A Broadwaysted Carol Channing serves as the centerpiece of Broadwaysted's Holiday campaign to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS this December.

A Broadwaysted Carol Channing stars two-time Tony winner Michael Cerveris (Fun Home), Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton) , Olivier winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Jenna Ushkowitz (Waitress), Hannah Elless (Bright Star), Jay Armstrong Johnson (On the Town), Telly Leung (Aladdin), Kara Lindsay (Beautiful), Adam Kaplan (A Bronx Tale), Hayley Podschun (Hello, Dolly!), and Sarah Jenkins (Cats) and features Broadwaysted Regulars Aaron J Albano (Cats), Andrew Briedis, Justin "Squigs" Robertson, Robbie Rozelle, and Jay Schmidt with special appearances by podcast buddies Mo Brady & Nikka Graff Lanzarone (The Ensemblists), Ilana Levine (Little Known Facts), Patrick Hinds (Theater People) and Gillian Pensavalle (The Hamilcast).

The classic tale of Scrooge has been stuffed with more Broadway references and theater puns than ever before and airs as a part of the Broadwaysted podcast's campaign to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Donations can be made directly to BC/EFA at https://donate.broadwaycares.org/Broadwaysted

A Broadwaysted Carol Channing will be released as three consecutive weekly episodes of Broadwaysted free on iTunes. Part One of A Broadwaysted Carol Channing premieres Tuesday, December 5th. For more information, visit www.broadwaysted.com

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

