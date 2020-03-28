The Broadway League Creates Websites For Financial Relief Information For Employers and Employees
The Broadway League has created sites for members of the theatre community to get information on financial relief during the health crisis.
They have announced two separate sites, one for employees and one for employers.
The employees site can be found here: https://www.broadwayleague.com/virus-relief/employees/ and employers can find their site here: https://www.broadwayleague.com/virus-relief/employers/.
Both sites include information about unemployment, financial relief, and federal assistance, in both New York City/State and other regions.
"We are making all efforts to provide current information, and are continually updating and supplementing this page as details about relief programs become available," the League states. "However, as new legislation and policies are being adopted daily, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the information provided and encourage you to contact the appropriate local, state and/or federal officials and agencies for the most-up-to-date information before applying for any virus-related assistance."
